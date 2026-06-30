Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Cooling Market by Type of Cooling, Hardware Type, Crypto Mining Scale, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The crypto cooling market is poised for tremendous growth, projected to increase from USD 1.27 billion in 2025 to USD 3.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. The burgeoning demand for efficient cooling systems is driven by industrial cryptocurrency mining operations requiring cutting-edge technology to manage heat output due to rising hash rates and more compact equipment. As mining companies compete in the global market, optimizing expenditure becomes critical, particularly in reducing energy needs tied to cooling operations. The trend towards advanced cooling technology is underpinned by the rise of modular data center designs and mining methods focused on performance. By type of cooling, the liquid cooling segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Liquid cooling is favored in industrial mining operations for delivering superior heat dissipation compared to air-cooling systems, especially at high rack densities and maximum load capacities. Implementing immersion and direct liquid-cooling systems involves tailored engineering and fluid management, thus increasing system values compared to standard installation methods. This segment's dominance is propelled by higher initial investments at facilities as advanced cooling systems boost power usage efficiency while cutting down on long-term operational costs. By hardware type, the ASIC mining segment is estimated to hold the largest share, in terms of value, during the forecast period. ASIC mining stands out in the commercial and industrial cryptocurrency mining scene due to its specialized nature aimed at high computational performance coupled with power efficiency. The concentrated thermal output of these systems necessitates sophisticated cooling solutions, incurring costs surpassing those of basic systems. Operators invest significantly in thermal management to ensure equipment efficiency and longevity, maintaining ASIC technology's lead in market value share in the crypto cooling market over the forecast period. North America is projected to be the largest growing market during the forecast period. North America is set to lead the market, attributed to substantial industrial mining facilities and digital asset system advancements. This growth is undergirded by reliable power systems, renewable energy adoption, and region-specific regulatory frameworks. The focus is on energy-efficient cooling systems that maintain optimal equipment performance while minimizing operational expenses, positioning North America as the fastest-growing market for crypto cooling solutions. Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 35%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 30%, Directors - 60%, and Others - 10%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Rest of World - 5%

Key players such as Green Revolution Cooling (US), Submer (Spain), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and Engineered Fluids (US) have been pivotal through product launches and partnerships, further cementing their presence in the crypto cooling market. Research Coverage: The report delineates the crypto cooling market by type, hardware, mining scale, and geography, featuring strategic profiles and market share assessments of key players. It monitors competitive developments, products, and partnerships within the market. Reasons to Buy the Report: The report offers market leaders and new entrants comprehensive revenue approximations for the crypto cooling market, benefiting stakeholders with competitive insights and strategic positioning. It assists in recognizing market dynamics, drivers, and challenges. The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of market influences including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping the crypto cooling market

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies and R&D activities

Market Development: Thorough examination of lucrative markets

Market Diversification: Extensive data on new products and market trends

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market shares and strategies of main players like Green Revolution Cooling (US), Submer (Spain), LiquidStack Holding B.V. (US), DCX Liquid Cooling Systems (Poland), and Engineered Fluids (US).

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 209 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Power Density of Latest Mining Hardware Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Push Integration with Datacenter Technologies



Challenges

Crypto Market Volatility High Initial Capital Expenditure (Capex)



Opportunities

Integration with AI, Telecom, and High-Performance Electronics Growth in Advanced Immersion Cooling Systems in Cryptocurrency Mining Data Centers



Case Studies

Dmg Blockchain Solutions - Strategic Deployment of Immersion Cooling to Enhance Mining Efficiency Hut 8 - Driving Standardization in Bitcoin Mining Hardware Through Hpc-Compatible Form Factors Enhancing Mining Efficiency with Foghashing's Immersion Cooling Solution



Industry Trends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis GDP Trends and Forecast Large-Scale Bitcoin Mining Farms Colocation Mining Facilities Energy-Integrated Mining Projects (Flare Gas & Stranded Energy) High-Density Digital Infrastructure Deployments



14 Company Profiles

Submer

Green Revolution Cooling

Liquidstack Holding B.V.

Engineered Fluids

Dcx Liquid Cooling Systems

Midas Immersion Cooling

Ecocooling

Dongguan Lianli Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Dry Coolers, Inc.

Dolphin Radiators & Cooling Systems LLC

Rosseau

Axh Air-Coolers

Cryptotherm Manufacturing Inc.

E3 Nv, LLC.

Teimmers

Bixbit

Hayden Industrial

Boxtechy

Nxc

Chillmine

Hartzell

Fluid Cooling Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cx6spp

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