30 June 2026
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
1) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)
2) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)
3) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091654114)
4) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091657729)
(TOGETHER THE “FS AFFECTED SECURITIES”)
5) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8K7KM88)
6) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRJ20)
7) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091657307)
8) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091646797)
(THE “SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES”, TOGETHER WITH THE FS AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF THE STOCK BORROW RATE AND FUNDING SPREAD OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 22 April 2025.
BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.
As permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities, the Swap Provider has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend i) the Funding Spread in respect of the FS Affected Securities and ii) Stock Borrow rate in respect of the SBR Affected Securities (the “Rate Changes”).
The Rate Changes are detailed at Annex 1 hereto.
The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect the Rate Changes (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 1 July 2026.
For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com
Annex 1
The Rate Changes
FS Affected Securities
|(A) Primary Ticker
|(B) Name of Impacted Security
|(C) ISIN
|(F) Current Funding
Spread
|(G) New Funding Spread
|1
|3USL
|WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7Y34M31
|0.864%
|1.2450%
|2
|QQQ3
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRL42
|0.864%
|1.2450%
|3
|3MG7
|WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Leveraged
|XS3091654114
|0.864%
|1.2450%
|4
|3SEM
|WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Leveraged
|XS3091657729
|0.864%
|1.2450%
SBR Affected Securities
|(A) Primary Ticker
|(B) Name of Impacted Security
|(C) ISIN
|(D) Current Stock Borrow
Rate
|(E) New Stock Borrow Rate
|1
|3USS
|WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8K7KM88
|0.496%
|0.1150%
|2
|QQQS
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
|IE00BLRPRJ20
|0.496%
|0.1150%
|3
|3M7S
|WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Short
|XS3091657307
|0.496%
|0.1150%
|4
|SC3S
|WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Short
|XS3091646797
|0.496%
|0.1150%