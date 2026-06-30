30 June 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

1) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B7Y34M31)

2) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BLRPRL42)

3) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091654114)

4) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: XS3091657729)

(TOGETHER THE “FS AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

5) WISDOMTREE S&P 500 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B8K7KM88)

6) WISDOMTREE NASDAQ 100 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BLRPRJ20)

7) WISDOMTREE MAGNIFICENT 7 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091657307)

8) WISDOMTREE PHLX SEMICONDUCTOR 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: XS3091646797)

(THE “SBR AFFECTED SECURITIES”, TOGETHER WITH THE FS AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE OF THE STOCK BORROW RATE AND FUNDING SPREAD OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 22 April 2025.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities.

As permitted under paragraph 2.2(iii) of Annex A of the Conditions of the Affected Securities, the Swap Provider has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend i) the Funding Spread in respect of the FS Affected Securities and ii) Stock Borrow rate in respect of the SBR Affected Securities (the “Rate Changes”).

The Rate Changes are detailed at Annex 1 hereto.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into an amendment to the supplemental trust deed for each class of Affected Securities to effect the Rate Changes (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be 1 July 2026.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

The Rate Changes

FS Affected Securities

(A) Primary Ticker (B) Name of Impacted Security (C) ISIN (F) Current Funding

Spread (G) New Funding Spread 1 3USL WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B7Y34M31 0.864% 1.2450% 2 QQQ3 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BLRPRL42 0.864% 1.2450% 3 3MG7 WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Leveraged XS3091654114 0.864% 1.2450% 4 3SEM WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Leveraged XS3091657729 0.864% 1.2450%

SBR Affected Securities

(A) Primary Ticker (B) Name of Impacted Security (C) ISIN (D) Current Stock Borrow

Rate (E) New Stock Borrow Rate 1 3USS WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short IE00B8K7KM88 0.496% 0.1150% 2 QQQS WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRJ20 0.496% 0.1150% 3 3M7S WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Short XS3091657307 0.496% 0.1150% 4 SC3S WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Short XS3091646797 0.496% 0.1150%



