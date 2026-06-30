Arizona Nonprofit Launches "Second Chance" Fundraiser for Custom Lexus LX 700h Overtrail to Benefit Childhood Blindness Research

GILBERT, Ariz., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Race Against Blindness, the Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to funding research and clinical trials for childhood blindness, today announced the launch of its Second Chance Lexus Overtrail fundraiser, offering supporters one final opportunity to win a custom Lexus LX 700h Overtrail to help accelerate treatments for inherited retinal diseases.

Running June 29 through July 10, the ultra-short fundraising campaign will award one winner a custom-built Lexus LX 700h Overtrail featuring third-row seating, premium upgrades by Westcott Designs, and $35,000 in cash, bringing the total prize value to approximately $135,000.

The campaign became possible after the original fundraiser winner elected to receive the $100,000 cash-only prize, allowing A Race Against Blindness to offer the vehicle once more to its growing community of supporters.

The Lexus LX 700h Overtrail combines luxury, capability, and hybrid performance with thoughtful upgrades from Westcott Designs, making it equally suited for everyday family life and outdoor adventure. The campaign also includes an increased $35,000 cash award, giving the winner added flexibility while eliminating the previous cash-only option.

Founded by Arizona parents, Steve and Kristina Johnston, after their son Luke was diagnosed with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS), A Race Against Blindness has become one of the fastest-growing organizations dedicated to inherited retinal diseases. Since launching in 2023, the nonprofit has granted more than $6.1 million to advance gene therapy research and clinical trials for childhood blindness.

"Every entry represents someone who believes children deserve the chance to see their future," Johnston said. "We're incredibly grateful for this community and excited to offer one final opportunity to win this remarkable Lexus while helping move vision research forward."

The Second Chance Lexus Overtrail fundraiser concludes July 10, with the winner announced shortly thereafter. To learn more or enter, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 5,200 independent Trustpilot reviews with an “excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit: www.araceagainstblindness.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

donations@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org