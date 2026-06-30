Vishay Intertechnology SMD Polymer PTC Thermistors Deliver Fast Resettable Overcurrent Protection While Improving Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has extended its overcurrent protection portfolio with the introduction of six new surface-mount polymer positive temperature coefficient (PTC) thermistor series designed to save board space and increase efficiency in computer, industrial, and consumer applications.

The Vishay BCcomponents PPTC0603E3, PPTC0805E3, PPTC1206E3, PPTC1210E3, PPTC1812E3, and PPTC2920E3 series provide resettable overcurrent protection in low voltage circuits for computer USB-C ports; power over Ethernet (PoE) applications for computer peripherals and telecom equipment; battery-powered industrial tools and consumer devices and appliances; industrial automation systems; and home automation heating controls.

For these applications, the thermistors combine high holding current to 5.0 A with fast trip times down to 50 ms, while low resistance down to 5 mΩ reduces voltage drop and improves efficiency. To minimize board space requirements, the devices are offered in six compact case sizes from 0603 to 2920, with low heights ranging from 0.3 mm to 2 mm.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the PPTC0603E3, PPTC0805E3, PPTC1206E3, PPTC1210E3, PPTC1812E3, and PPTC2920E3 series are compatible with lead (Pb)-free soldering processes up to 260 °C. SPICE and 3D models of the thermistors are available to support designers during development.

Device Specification Table:

Part # PPTC0603E3 PPTC0805E3 PPTC1206E3 PPTC1210E3 PPTC1812E3 PPTC2920E3 Case size 0603 0805 1206 1210 1812 2920 I hold (A) 0.02 to 0.5 0.05 to 0.75 0.05 to 1.1 0.05 to 1.5 0.14 to 2.6 0.5 to 5.0 I trip (A) 0.06 to 1.0 0.15 to 1.5 0.15 to 2.2 0.15 to 3.0 0.34 to 5 1 to 10 V max (V DC ) 6 to 60 6 to 30 8 to 60 6.0 to 90 8 to 60 15 to 60 I max (A) 40 40 to 100 10 to 100 10 to 100 10 to 100 10 to 40 P D typ.

(W) 0.5 0.5 to 0.6 0.6 to 0.8 0.6 to 1.5 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 2 Max. trip time (s) 0.08 to 1.0 0.10 to 1.5 0.1 to 1.5 0.1 to 1.5 0.15 to 2.5 0.30 to 20 R min. (Ω) 0.1 to 12 0.09 to 3.6 0.04 to 3.6 0.04 to 3.6 0.015 to 1.5 0.005 to 4.0 R 1 max. (Ω) 0.68 to 70 0.35 to 20 0.21 to 20 0.11 to 50 0.047 to 6 0.025 to 1.4



Samples and production quantities of the new PTC thermistors are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

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Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29254 (PPTC0603E3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29255 (PPTC0805E3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29256 (PPTC1206E3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29257 (PPTC1210E3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29258 (PPTC1812E3)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29259 (PPTC2920E3)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720333673949

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com