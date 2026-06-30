Vanguard and i3 Product Development Partner to Simplify Battery Integration for Commercial OEMs

Milwaukee, WI, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard has welcomed i3 Product Development as the newest member of its Battery Technology Partner program. The strategic partnership brings together industry-leading Vanguard ® commercial-grade lithium-ion battery technology and the comprehensive, end-to-end engineering and systems integration capabilities of i3 Product Development. This collaboration is designed to simplify the electrification journey for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) looking to bring durable, production-ready electrified equipment to market.

Vanguard Battery Technology Partners are transforming how small- to mid-sized OEMs approach electrification. Through this nationwide network, manufacturers gain direct access to standard, scalable Vanguard battery solutions combined with exceptional engineering support. Together, these partners help OEMs overcome technical hurdles, streamline development and successfully achieve their battery power goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome i3 Product Development to our growing network of Vanguard Battery Technology Partners," said David Frank, senior vice president and president of electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "Our whole-system battery packs are engineered to deliver durability and consistent performance for demanding commercial environments. By combining our proven technology with the deep expertise in complex system integration i3 Product Development delivers, we can empower more OEMs to confidently navigate the transition to zero-emissions and bring high-performance electrified machinery to market much faster."

i3 Product Development, a Helios Technologies company, is a full-service partner for manufacturers navigating modern engineering challenges. Based in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, the company’s robust capabilities cross mechanical and electrical engineering, industrial and UI/UX design, embedded systems, software development and rapid prototyping. The partnership focuses on demanding off-highway applications, targeting high-impact commercial equipment markets such as turf care, construction, material handling and utility vehicles.

"What excites us most about partnering with Vanguard is the opportunity to better support OEMs actively advancing electrification within their product lines," said Wyatt Drake-Buhr, general manager at i3 Product Development. "This collaboration enables the delivery of integrated, field-ready solutions that end-users can trust. Together, we share a vision of enabling durable, high-performance power that meets real-world commercial demands, while lowering operating costs, reducing noise, and improving the operator experience."

Learn more about Vanguard commercial battery solutions here .

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasonline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at BriggsandStratton.com .

About i3 Product Development

i3 Product Development partners with leading manufacturers to transform complex ideas into real, manufacturable products. Our multidisciplinary team brings together industrial design, UI/UX design, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, embedded systems, software development, and rapid prototyping under one roof to accelerate product development and reduce risk. With experience across medical, agricultural, industrial, consumer, health and wellness, and recreational markets, i3 helps clients navigate technical complexity from concept through commercialization. By combining deep technical expertise with meaningful collaboration, we deliver innovative products that perform reliably, meet market demands, and create lasting value. Learn more at i3pd.com .

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