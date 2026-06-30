Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

 | Source: Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) and Total Voting Rights

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R)

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity announcement on 12 June 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.

1Details of the issuer
a)NameAlbion Technology & General VCT PLC
b)LEI213800TKJUY376H3KN16
2Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
a)Name, type and identification codeOrdinary Shares;

ISIN: GB0005581672
b)Regulated marketLondon Stock Exchange - Main Market
c)Number of further securities admitted1,393,800 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
d)Total number of securities in issue following admission443,495,907 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3Admission details
a)Date of admission15 June 2026
b)Prospectus informationProspectus: n/a

Supplementary: n/a

Company's website: www.albion.capital
c)Coverage of notificationAll admissions up to and including 15 June 2026

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the “Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 30 June 2026, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class and nominal value of shareTotal number of shares in issueNumber of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attachedNumber of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary 1p shares441,524,36732,370,947409,153,4201

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

30 June 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850


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