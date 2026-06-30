ReFocus Eye Health Partners with Solinsky EyeCare, Expanding its Comprehensive Eye Care Network

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReFocus Eye Health (“ReFocus”) today announced a strategic affiliation with Solinsky EyeCare, one of Connecticut’s most established and beloved ophthalmology practices. For decades, Solinsky EyeCare has been the trusted choice for comprehensive eye care throughout the greater Hartford region — from routine exams and retina care to cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma treatment and eyelid surgery. Today, that legacy joins forces with ReFocus’ physician-led eye care network.

With the addition of Solinsky EyeCare’s 11 locations and team of 14 ophthalmologists and optometrists, ReFocus now supports more than 250 affiliated physicians across 114 locations spanning 9 states in the Northeast. Patients at all Solinsky EyeCare locations will continue to be seen by the same trusted physicians and care teams, now backed by the full resources and operational support of the ReFocus network.

“Solinsky EyeCare has spent decades earning the trust of Connecticut patients, and that legacy of exceptional, compassionate care is exactly what drew us to their practice,” said Jeff Rinkov, CEO of ReFocus Eye Health. “Dr. Solinsky and his team share our belief that physicians should be empowered to practice at the highest level — focused on their patients, not paperwork. We are proud to welcome them to the ReFocus family and are excited about what we can build together for Connecticut communities.”

“When I founded this practice, my goal was simple: give every patient the most modern, comprehensive, and compassionate eye care available,” said Dr. Alan Solinsky, founder of Solinsky EyeCare. “Joining ReFocus allows us to do exactly that — with more resources, and with the peace of mind that our physicians can remain focused on what matters most: our patients. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of this practice and this team.”

Solinsky EyeCare operates 11 locations throughout Connecticut, with offices in West Hartford, Hartford, East Hartford, Avon, Enfield, Glastonbury, Newington, Southington, Vernon, Wallingford and Willimantic. The practice offers a full continuum of eye care services, including retina disease treatment, bladeless laser-assisted cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma care, dry eye treatment, eyelid surgery, low vision services, contact lenses and optical services. Solinsky EyeCare has been recognized among the best ophthalmology practices in Connecticut.

About ReFocus Eye Health:

ReFocus Eye Health is an MSO supporting a leading network of retina and comprehensive ophthalmology practices and surgery centers spanning the Northeast US. ReFocus provides operational and administrative support to its affiliated practices, allowing physicians to remain focused on delivering exceptional patient care while preserving their clinical autonomy. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

About Solinsky EyeCare:

Founded in 1992 by Dr. Alan Solinsky, Solinsky EyeCare is one of Connecticut’s most comprehensive and trusted eye care practices, serving patients throughout the greater Hartford region across 11 locations. Built on the philosophy of providing the most modern, compassionate, and accessible eye care available, Solinsky EyeCare’s team of ophthalmologists and optometrists offers a full range of services — from routine eye exams and retina disease treatment to contact lenses, cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma care, eyelid surgery and optical services. Solinsky EyeCare has been recognized among the best ophthalmology practices in Connecticut. For more information, visit www.solinskyeyecare.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob DeMorris

Vice President of Marketing

ReFocus Eye Health

jacob.demorris@refocuseye.com

586-944-4221