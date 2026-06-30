Cyndra AI Launches Platform for Businesses to Deploy AI Employees Across Real Operations

Greenvale, NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyndra AI today announced the launch of its AI employee platform, built for companies that want AI to do more than answer questions.

Cyndra AI Launches Secure AI Employee Platform That Ships Real Work Under Human Approval

Cyndra lets businesses create role-based AI workers that learn company processes, communicate through workplace chat tools, connect to business apps, and complete repeatable operational tasks with the level of human approval the company chooses.

The company built Cyndra around a frustration it kept hearing from operators: AI demos look impressive, but most tools still leave the work sitting on someone’s desk. Chatbots can answer questions. Traditional automations can move data from one field to another. But many business workflows need something more flexible - an agent that understands the process, uses the right tools, remembers context, and knows when to ask for approval.

“A chatbot gives you an answer. An AI employee should help finish the job,” said Johann Sathianathen, co-founder of Cyndra AI. “That is the gap we built Cyndra around.”

Cyndra’s AI employees can be assigned to specific roles across sales, support, operations, finance, administration, and reporting. Each one can be trained on company knowledge, connected to the tools it needs, and given ongoing work that would otherwise sit with a human team member.

The learning process is built for how teams already work. If a company needs its AI employee to learn an internal process, a team member can talk it through step by step and the AI employee will remember. Teams can also upload SOPs, process documents, training materials, or internal guides directly into the Cyndra UI so the agent can learn from existing documentation.

Cyndra is designed for companies that want automation without giving up control. Every AI employee can run in one of three modes: Supervised, Semi-autonomous, or Autonomous. In Supervised mode, sensitive actions such as sending an email, updating a CRM record, or touching a customer account wait for one-click human approval.

Every action is written to an audit log, giving teams visibility into what the AI employee did, prepared, recommended, or escalated.

Each AI employee can connect to more than 1,000 business systems through managed OAuth. Credentials are stored server-side and scoped per agent, so the agent never sees raw API keys and a business can revoke access to any tool at any time. If a company does not see the app it needs, it can request the integration through Cyndra support and the connector can be added swiftly.

“AI only matters when it gets close enough to the business to remove actual workload,” said Jess Stetson Mason, co-founder of Cyndra AI. “That means learning how the company works, connecting to the systems the team already uses, and handling the repeatable tasks that slow everyone down.”

Cyndra works where teams already communicate. Businesses can talk to their AI employees through Slack, Microsoft Teams, Google Chat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Discord, and other channels. Behind the scenes, the agent can connect to the apps required to complete the work.

Common use cases include lead qualification and follow-up, CRM cleanup, support triage, first-pass contract review, onboarding coordination, weekly client reporting, internal admin support, document preparation, and customer replies queued for human approval.

The platform is also built for agencies and consultants that want to offer AI employees to their own clients without building the infrastructure from scratch. Agencies can run Cyndra white-label, choosing their own pricing, logo, colors, domain, sales materials, onboarding flow, and client positioning while managing deployments directly for their clients.

“Most companies do not need a bigger software stack,” Sathianathen said. “They need fewer manual tasks sitting in someone’s inbox, spreadsheet, CRM, or support queue. The goal is not to make AI feel impressive. The goal is to make work disappear safely.”

Cyndra AI is now available for businesses and agencies looking to deploy AI employees across their operations.

To learn more or book a free AI audit, visit Cyndra AI.

About Cyndra AI

Cyndra AI helps businesses deploy secure AI employees across sales, operations, support, administration, and reporting. The platform combines company memory, process learning, app access, approval workflows, audit logs, managed OAuth, and human oversight so teams can automate repeatable work without losing control.

Cyndra AI home page

Press Inquiries

Melody Hanson

melody [at] cyndra.ai

https://cyndra.ai