Global Hyperscale Data Center GPU Market to Reach USD 81.95 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI and ML Workloads

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperscale Data Center Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hyperscale data center GPU market, currently valued at USD 31.86 billion, is anticipated to escalate to USD 81.95 billion by 2031, logging a 15.69% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. This comprehensive market analysis segments forecasts by Deployment Type (Cloud, Enterprise, Edge Data Centers), GPU Type (Training, Inference), Interconnect (PCIe-Based, High-Bandwidth Interconnect), Workload Type (AI, ML, HPC, Data Analytics), and Geographic regions, providing a holistic view in USD value terms.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Trends and Insights

Proliferation Of AI And ML Workloads In Cloud Data Centers Accelerated AI-optimized virtual machines on platforms like Microsoft Azure and AWS promote easier transitions for enterprises into advanced machine-learning pipelines. With companies like Meta dedicating significant capital towards AI infrastructure, there's a marked escalation in power density, prompting data center redesigns and advancements in training and inference GPU integration.

Rapid Scaling of Generative AI Model Training Clusters Substantial increases in AI model parameters necessitate immense petaflop-scale clusters. Notably, xAI and Mistral AI are spearheading this growth with cutting-edge sites in Memphis and Paris respectively. Enhanced centralization optimizes equipment performance, solidifying hyperscalers' dominance in USD-billion-class infrastructures.

High Capital Expenditure for Hyperscale GPU Clusters With one rack of Blackwell GPUs costing up to USD 4 million, the financial stakes in hyperscale GPU clusters are high. Consequently, only leading operators with access to low-cost renewable sources are expected to sustain competitive growth at this scale, clocking recurrent utility costs in millions annually.

In addition to these dynamics, notable drivers and restraints include the shift towards heterogeneous computing architectures and cloud gaming growth, alongside supply chain constraints in advanced tech integrations. The edge facilities are showing a promising 19.3% CAGR, reflecting burgeoning real-time inference utilization across varied sectors.

Segment Analysis

While cloud data centers dominate the GPU market, edge solutions are growing, shaped by emerging applications in smart cities and robotics. Consequently, capital investments are balancing between extensive megasites and agile edge deployments. The dual-architecture, engaging both mega and micro facilities, symbolizes emerging ecosystem adaptations.

Training-grade boards continue to drive revenue, but with the demand for inference GPUs rising at an 18.5% CAGR, especially in AI and real-time applications, the landscape is dynamically evolving. The inference GPU market is poised to capture significant market share as AI-centric technologies become mainstream.

Complete Report Scope

This report evaluates numerous dimensions, including Deployment Type (Cloud, Enterprise, Edge), GPU Type (Training, Inference), Interconnect Types, Workloads, and geographic details spanning North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Geography Analysis

North America commands the largest revenue share, fueled by mammoth investments from tech giants like Amazon and Google. The strategic rerouting of top-tier GPU resources under export control provisions further bolsters North America's stronghold. Similarly, flourishing investments in AI resources characterize Asia-Pacific's rapid growth. European regulations drive innovation in cooling system upgrades, while burgeoning infrastructure projects in the Middle East and South America reflect potential high-growth avenues globally.

List of Companies Covered in this Report:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba Cloud)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Tencent Cloud)

Baidu, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Graphcore Ltd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Lenovo Group Limited

Inspur Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

ASUStek Computer Inc.

Penguin Computing, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of AI and ML Workloads in Cloud Data Centers

4.2.2 Rapid Scaling of Generative AI Model Training Clusters

4.2.3 Transition Toward Heterogeneous Computing Architectures

4.2.4 Growing Demand for Cloud Gaming and 3-D Graphics Workloads

4.2.5 Emergence of Chiplet-Based Disaggregated GPU Designs

4.2.6 Adoption of Liquid Cooling for High-Density GPU Racks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Expenditure for Hyperscale GPU Clusters

4.3.2 Supply Chain Bottlenecks in Advanced Packaging and HBM

4.3.3 Rising Regulatory Pressure on Data-Center Energy Use

4.3.4 Geopolitical Export Controls Limiting GPU Availability

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 Cloud Data Centers

5.1.2 Enterprise / Private Data Centers

5.1.3 Edge Data Centers

5.2 By GPU Type

5.2.1 Training GPUs

5.2.2 Inference GPUs

5.3 By Interconnect

5.3.1 PCIe-Based GPUs

5.3.2 High-Bandwidth Interconnect GPUs

5.4 By Workload Type

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

5.4.2 High-Performance Computing (HPC)

5.4.3 Data Analytics

5.4.4 Graphics and Visualization

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 South Korea

5.5.3.4 India

5.5.3.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (Alibaba Cloud)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (Tencent Cloud)

Baidu, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Graphcore Ltd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Lenovo Group Limited

Inspur Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Gigabyte Technology Co., Ltd.

ASUStek Computer Inc.

Penguin Computing, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eij6lw

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