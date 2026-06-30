30 June 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that, as at 30 June 2026, there were 374,319,291 Ordinary shares of 1p in issue carrying one vote each. (This figure includes the 74,615 Ordinary shares allotted on 25 June 2026 which are expected to be admitted to trading on 2 July 2026, as announced on 25 June 2026.)

The Company does not hold any Ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company are 374,319,291.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31