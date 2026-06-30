HKTB’s Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races Spread Waves of Summertime Excitement

Top International Teams Converge on Victoria Harbour to Race as Shoreline Programmes

Enhance the Festive Atmosphere



HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highlight of the Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Festival — The Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, organised by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), co-organised by the Hong Kong China Dragon Boat Association (HKCDBA) and proudly title-sponsored by Sun Life — was staged on Victoria Harbour on 27-28 June. Top dragon boat athletes from around the world gathered to paddle to the beat of drums, sending sprays of water flying as they raced intensity and excitement. The Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade was packed with locals and visitors cheering on their dragon boat teams. Beyond the exciting races, the Festival also features a vibrant array of harbourside entertainment, including a Dragon Boat Food Lane, a Beer Garden, Intangible Cultural Heritage Workshops, and a series of photo spots, immersing spectators in a rich festive atmosphere.

Elite Athletes from Around the World Paddle for Glory on Victoria Harbour

This year’s Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races feature 21 races, drawing more than 220 teams and over 4,500 paddlers from 16 countries and regions. The first day of competition brought together top teams from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, and around the world for a series of thrilling races, attracting a huge crowd of cheering spectators.

Diverse Festive Activities Keep the Harbourfront Alive Day and Night



Prior to the races, the Dragon Boat Food Lane, Beer Garden, Intangible Cultural Heritage Workshops, and a series of photo spots opened along the waterfront, filling the Tsim Sha Tsui Promenade with a strong festive atmosphere that attracted both locals and visitors. As the race weekend got underway, crowds gathered at the Race Broadcast Viewing Zones to experience the thrill of the dragon boat finals.

50th Anniversary Fishermen Invitational Cup Features Wooden Dragon Boats

Top Teams Battle for “Ultimate Dragon Boat Champion” Title in Event Climax





This year, the “50th Anniversary Fishermen Invitational Cup” was introduced, featuring six teams of local fishermen from areas including Aberdeen and Chai Wan. Racing in traditional wooden dragon boats, they reflected the culture and spirit of Hong Kong’s fishing communities. In addition, the new “Huatai International IDBR 50th Anniversary Championship” brought together top teams from nine major race categories to compete for the title of “Ultimate Dragon Boat Champion,” providing a thrilling climax to the weekend’s races.

Members of the media can download the press release and the photos from the following links:

Press Release: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/hktb/newsroom/press-releases.html

Photos: https://assetlibrary.hktb.com/assetbank-hktb/action/browseItems?categoryId=2443&categoryTypeId=2&cachedCriteria=1

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Cameron Tong Tel: 2807 6367 Email: cameron.tong@hktb.com Ms Elisa Luk Tel: 2807 6236 Email: elisa.luk@hktb.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25f41049-7f4d-4f85-8aef-a0fe8da2371a

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