Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship Closes 2026 Application Window

IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ferrari Foundation has closed the 2026 application window for the Adam Ferrari Health Science Scholarship , a $20,000 award for students preparing to care for individuals with physical disabilities. With submissions no longer being accepted, the Scholarship Committee has begun selecting this year’s finalists.

The scholarship carries a personal history. It was established by Adam Ferrari, CEO of Phoenix Energy , in honor of his father, Daniel Ferrari, who became quadriplegic after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis. Now in its fifth year, the program recognizes students entering the health sciences who pair academic achievement with compassion and a commitment to improving patient care.

“We believe exceptional healthcare requires both technical expertise and compassion,” said Adam Ferrari. “This scholarship is designed to support students who are committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients. We are grateful to everyone who applied this year and shared such personal stories. Their dedication to caring for others is exactly what this award was created to honor.”

The $20,000 award supports a student beginning their first year of full-time enrollment in a health science program at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2026, with a demonstrated commitment to caring for patients with physical disabilities. Eligible applicants were required to maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA and to submit an original essay of 1,000 to 2,000 words describing their experience working with, or their motivation to serve, individuals living with physical challenges. Applications were accepted from February 3 through June 30, 2026.

To protect the authenticity that the award is built on, essays generated or substantially altered using artificial intelligence (AI) were prohibited and grounds for disqualification, though basic spelling and grammar tools were permitted. Scholarship funds are paid directly to the recipient’s college or university and applied toward tuition.

Three finalists are expected to be notified by July 31, 2026. Each will be asked to verify academic and enrollment information and to participate in a virtual interview with the Scholarship Committee between August 13 and August 21, 2026. The 2026 recipient will be announced on September 1, 2026.

The 2025 award went to Chrislaina Anderson, now studying bioengineering at UC Berkeley, who plans to design adaptive medical devices and pursue a career as a physician-scientist in rehabilitation medicine. She joins past recipients Annie O’Brien (2024), Jordan Spangenberg (2022), and Katherine Schoen (2021), whose work reflects the foundation’s mission to support future healthcare professionals and raise awareness of transverse myelitis and related neurological conditions.

Details on the scholarship, eligibility requirements, and past recipients are available at https://www.adamferrarischolarship.com . The scholarship is administered through The Ferrari Foundation.

Media Contact