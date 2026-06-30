Voting Rights and Capital

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In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Shell plc's capital as at June 30, 2026, consists of 5,570,928,127 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.

The figure, 5,570,928,127, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

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