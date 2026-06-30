NDSS Symposium Heads to Seoul in 2027 to Expand Global Cybersecurity Collaboration





WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet Society today announced that 2027 Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium will take place in Seoul, Republic of Korea, from 22–26 March 2027.

Recognized as one of the world’s top four cybersecurity research conferences, the NDSS Symposium brings together hundreds of top scholars, academics, and practitioners to publish cutting-edge research in network and distributed systems security.

The move to Seoul, Republic of Korea, in the Asia-Pacific region reflects the globally-connected Internet and the global cybersecurity community working to keep it secure. In 2026, the Symposium welcomed 674 participants from 33 countries, continuing a steady trend of growing international engagement. Participation from the Asia-Pacific region alone has increased by more than 60% over the past three years.

“A safer Internet depends on world-class security research and strong global collaboration. Hosting NDSS Symposium in Seoul brings one of the world’s top four cybersecurity research conferences closer to a rapidly growing hub of innovation, while further strengthening the international partnerships and exchange of ideas that help advance Internet security.” - Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall - Distinguished Technologist, Internet Society

According to Internet Society Pulse and the ITU’s Global Connectivity Report 2025 , Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing Internet regions in the world. Seoul is home to world-class infrastructure, leading universities, and a vibrant technology ecosystem. It offers an ideal setting for advancing global dialogue on Internet security.

NDSS Symposium 2027 will take place 22–26 March 2027 in Seoul, Republic of Korea. Registration opens in October 2026.

About NDSS Symposium

The Network and Distributed System Security (NDSS) Symposium is a leading forum for exchanging ideas among researchers and practitioners in network and distributed systems security. Hosted by the Internet Society, the NDSS Symposium has advanced cutting-edge cybersecurity research for over three decades.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters worldwide, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. More information available at internetsociety.org .

Contact

Media Relations

Internet Society

media@isoc.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b32ca47e-4d4c-4171-b9f7-f33570562cf5