Optical Genome Mapping Market to Reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2035, Growing at 25.68% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Optical Genome Mapping Market was valued at USD 265.80 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.61 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 25.68% during 2026–2035. The market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing adoption of optical genome mapping for structural variant detection, cancer genomics, rare disease diagnostics, precision medicine, and advanced genomic research worldwide.





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Optical Genome Mapping Adoption Accelerates Across Drug Discovery, Cancer Genomics, and Precision Medicine

Increasing usage of optical genome mapping for drug discovery is providing significant growth opportunities for the market, aiding the pharmaceutical companies in comprehensive structural variation analysis for target identification and validation. Structural variant analysis accounts for over 30% of clinically relevant genomic alterations found in cancer research using NIH-funded Cancer Genome Atlas datasets. Increased investment by biopharmaceutical R&D organisations will drive adoption of the technology in translational and academic research applications globally.

North America Leads the Optical Genome Mapping Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

North America dominated the global optical genome mapping market in 2025 with a share of around 42.80% owing to its strong genomic research infrastructure and high adoption of precision medicine applications. Based on the data from the NIH 2025 genomics infrastructure, in North America, more than 2,000 laboratories perform genetic testing and 90% of these laboratories employ next-generation sequencing as a primary diagnostic tool in the region.

The U.S. Optical Genome Mapping Market size was worth USD 98.69 Million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 828.09 Million by 2035 with a CAGR of 23.72%. The growth is fueled by the robust demand for sophisticated genomic analysis, rising uptake in cancer genomics and rare disease diagnostics, and increased investment in precision medicine and AI-powered bioinformatics tools for improving data interpretation efficiency.

The Europe Optical Genome Mapping Market is estimated to be USD 69.10 Million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 598.70 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.10% during the forecast period 2026-2035. Europe market is steadily growing with the help of strong regulatory framework and focus on precision diagnostics The European Commission’s Horizon Europe programme is funding more than 2,800 ongoing projects in genomics medicine and precision diagnostics in EU member states.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 28.04% during 2026–2035, attributed to the rapid expansion of genomic research infrastructure and increasing biotechnology investments in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The WHO and UNESCO genomic policy indicators show that 70% of countries in the Asia Pacific region have national programmes for genomic medicine, which promote the wider use of advanced tools for genomic mapping through 2035.

Segmentation Analysis:

Instruments Dominate the Optical Genome Mapping Market

Instruments held the largest share of the market, with a revenue share of 41.25% in 2025. This can be attributed to the high installation value of genome mapping systems essential for the generation of high-resolution structural variant data in research and clinical laboratories. During 2026–2035, consumables & reagents are estimated to register the highest CAGR of 28.34%, owing to increasing sample volumes in diagnostic centres and growing preference for standardised kits supporting large-scale genomic studies globally.

Structural Variant Detection Remains the Largest Application Segment

In 2025, the structural variant detection segment held the largest revenue share of 48.60%, owing to its better ability to detect insertions, deletions, inversions, and translocations in oncology and rare disease research applications. The genome assembly segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 29.19% during 2026-2035, owing to the increasing demand for de novo sequencing and the development in long-read mapping technology supporting agriculture and personalised medicine applications worldwide.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Lead Market Adoption

Biotech & pharma companies contributed the highest revenue share of 44.75% in 2025 owing to vast genomic research in drug discovery and advanced optical mapping technologies that aid precision medicine R&D workflows. Clinical laboratories are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 29.27% during 2026–2035, due to increasing adoption in clinical diagnostics and rare disease testing with better workflow efficiency and accurate detection of genetic variants across the world.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Bionano Genomics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

Roche

Revvity

Danaher Corporation

Standard BioTools

Bio-Rad Laboratories

10x Genomics

Genedata

Nucleome Informatics

Saphetor

Golden Helix

Fabric Genomics

Genomenon

BGI Genomics

Recent Developments:

2026: Pacific Biosciences enhanced its Revio platform with SPRQ-Nx chemistry improvements, reducing sequencing cost and expanding high-throughput genome analysis applications.

Pacific Biosciences enhanced its Revio platform with SPRQ-Nx chemistry improvements, reducing sequencing cost and expanding high-throughput genome analysis applications. 2025: Illumina introduced constellation mapped-read technology pilot programs and expanded spatial transcriptomics initiatives for complex genomic analysis.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GENOME MAPPING INSTRUMENT & CONSUMABLES PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across instrument platforms, consumables, and reagent categories along with improvements in resolution accuracy, throughput, and workflow efficiency across research and clinical deployments.

– helps you understand adoption trends across instrument platforms, consumables, and reagent categories along with improvements in resolution accuracy, throughput, and workflow efficiency across research and clinical deployments. STRUCTURAL VARIANT DETECTION & ONCOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate structural variant analysis investment trends, cancer genomics adoption patterns, rare disease diagnostic procurement, and specialist platform provider competitive positioning across global genomics markets.

– helps you evaluate structural variant analysis investment trends, cancer genomics adoption patterns, rare disease diagnostic procurement, and specialist platform provider competitive positioning across global genomics markets. CLINICAL LABORATORY & DIAGNOSTIC ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze clinical laboratory adoption trends, cytogenetics workflow integration, reference laboratory procurement, and diagnostic accuracy improvement patterns across diverse healthcare verticals globally.

– helps you analyze clinical laboratory adoption trends, cytogenetics workflow integration, reference laboratory procurement, and diagnostic accuracy improvement patterns across diverse healthcare verticals globally. DRUG DISCOVERY & BIOPHARMA R&D METRICS – helps you uncover growth in pharmaceutical genomic research investment, target identification and validation adoption, and biopharma R&D pipeline integration across global drug discovery organizations.

– helps you uncover growth in pharmaceutical genomic research investment, target identification and validation adoption, and biopharma R&D pipeline integration across global drug discovery organizations. BIOINFORMATICS & DATA INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in computational infrastructure investment, skilled workforce development, and data interpretation platform adoption across regulated and research-focused genomics verticals globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in computational infrastructure investment, skilled workforce development, and data interpretation platform adoption across regulated and research-focused genomics verticals globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GENOME MAPPING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on platform innovation scale, clinical partnership development, and geographic research footprint globally.

Optical Genome Mapping Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 265.80 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 2609.22 Million CAGR CAGR of 25.68% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Reagents, Software, Services)

• By Application (Structural Variant Detection, Genome Assembly, Microbial Strain Typing, Others)

• By End-User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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