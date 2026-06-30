Ingrid & Isabel’s Seamless Nursing + Pumping Bra Winner Of “Nursing Bras and Tanks Product of the Year” In 2026 Baby Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Baby Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive baby care industry, today announced that the Seamless Nursing + Pumping Bra from Ingrid & Isabel, the maternity brand known for expert pregnancy and postpartum fits, has received “Nursing Bras and Tanks Product of the Year” in their 6th annual awards program.

Ingrid & Isabel specializes in maternity fit excellence, designing for real, non-linear changes in the body. The Seamless Nursing + Pumping Bra offers easy nursing and pumping access in a single, comfortable garment that is wire-free. The piece enables seamless slip-on and off for easy nursing access. The openings (easy-release nursing clips) for pump flanges are simple to access through the front without bulky added layers and provide hands-free pumping access.

The dual function of the bra allows for nursing regardless of preferred method. Four rows of hook-and-eye adjustability ensure support, while adjustable straps and highly durable, stretchy nylon makes the bra both supportive and comfortable. It is designed to also sit cleanly underneath clothes. High-quality product designed for longevity, this seamless garment is Ideal for the end of pregnancy and postpartum. Offered in a two pack, there is always a bra available to wear while the other one gets washed.

It is crafted from 92% nylon with 8% spandex and can be machine washed and tumble dried.

“Ingrid & Isabel was born from and is rooted in innovation. The accidental creation of our Bellaband® maternity band from a tube top back in 2002 was just the beginning. In just over twenty years, we are proud to have carved out a niche that supports gentle support and all-day comfort for new mothers,” said Ingrid Carney, founder and CEO of Ingrid & Isabel. “We are equally proud to receive this award from Baby Innovation. When it comes to a pregnancy and postpartum wardrobe, it’s all about the essentials. We’ll continue to deliver ultra comfy, nursing friendly, and built for everyday life, pieces that you reach for every day.”

As consumers become more discerning and demanding, parents are looking to balance the health and development of their infants with their busy lifestyles. Emerging trends such as organic and natural products, personalized baby care, innovation in baby food, E-commerce and Direct-to-Consumer options are just some of the trends emerging in this rapidly expanding market. Companies are responding to these evolving demands by developing new products and the Baby Care market is projected to reach over $202 billion by 2030. The Baby Innovation Awards dives deep through a large set of categories within this increasingly competitive market, helping innovative products and companies stand out in this crowded market.

“Ingrid & Isabel is delivering quality clothing for mothers that are also chic, functional and easy to find. Most new mothers have a bra for nursing and a bra for pumping. Additionally, these maternity undergarments receive a bad rap for being uncomfortable, bulky under clothing and not offering optimum support or ease of use,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director of Baby Innovation Awards. “Ingrid & Isabel keep you supported through every step of motherhood. Their bra is chic and understated, and designed to streamline feeding and pumping without outfit swaps. This bra delivers true convenience when time and comfort matter most. We’re awarding Ingrid & Isabel with ‘Nursing Bras and Tanks Product of the Year!’”

The focus of the Independent Innovation Awards is on recognizing the leaders in the most competitive categories of the Baby Care market, ranging from Bath & Diapers, Health Products, Nursing & Feeding, Clothes, Toys & Learning, Car Seats, Strollers and Nursery. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

About Baby Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Baby Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Baby care industry. The Baby Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of baby care industry companies and products including Baby Clothes, Nursing and Feeding, Toys and Learning, Nursery, Strollers and more. For more information visit: https://babyinnovationawards.com .

About Ingrid & Isabel

Ingrid & Isabel is the largest maternity brand in the U.S., trusted by moms for over 20 years. As the creator of the iconic Bellaband®, Ingrid & Isabel has built its reputation on innovation, where function meets fashion. Their thoughtfully designed pieces help women feel comfortable, confident and capable from the moment their pants don't fit. With more than 20 filed patents spanning adjustable construction and built-in support, the brand has reshaped maternity apparel to support Mom with fashion and essentials shaped by real bodies and real life. Available across multiple collections at accessible price points, Ingrid & Isabel meets moms where they shop, from online at ingridandisabel.com to major retailers including Amazon, Target, GAP, Nordstrom, Nuuly and, now, Walmart.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Baby Innovation Awards

Travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475