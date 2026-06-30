Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market was valued at USD 19.6 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach USD 34 billion by 2035.

The modified atmosphere packaging industry is witnessing steady growth due to increasing consumer demand for fresh and high-quality food products with extended shelf life. Rapid expansion of organized food retail, improvements in refrigerated transportation infrastructure, and rising focus on reducing food waste across supply chains are significantly contributing to market development. Growing consumption of protein-rich food products, ready-to-eat meals, and packaged convenience foods is accelerating the adoption of advanced packaging solutions globally. Technological advancements in sealing systems, barrier films, and gas-flushing technologies are further improving packaging efficiency and product preservation capabilities. Manufacturers and food processors are increasingly relying on modified atmosphere packaging solutions to maintain freshness, preserve nutritional quality, and improve product safety throughout distribution and storage processes. The industry is also benefiting from increasing awareness regarding sustainable food preservation practices and the need to optimize food distribution systems while minimizing spoilage losses across retail and processing environments.

The rising global preference for fresh and perishable food products continues to strengthen demand for modified atmosphere packaging solutions across multiple food categories. Fresh produce, meat products, dairy items, and packaged meals require advanced packaging systems capable of preserving freshness and extending shelf life during transportation and storage. The market is also gaining momentum due to increasing efforts aimed at minimizing food waste across supply chains and improving overall operational efficiency within the food processing sector. Continuous innovation in packaging materials with enhanced barrier performance is enabling manufacturers to deliver better product protection while maintaining product quality for longer periods. Furthermore, supportive initiatives focused on food preservation and waste reduction are encouraging broader implementation of modified atmosphere packaging technologies across the global food industry.

The trays segment accounted for 38.4% share in 2025. Trays remain widely adopted for packaging applications involving meat, seafood, poultry, and fresh produce, where structural durability and strong sealing performance are critical. Their ability to maintain controlled atmospheric conditions effectively while supporting high-speed packaging operations continues to drive strong demand across food processing and retail sectors. The reliability and protective characteristics offered by trays make them a preferred packaging format for products requiring extended shelf stability and enhanced product protection.

The carbon dioxide (CO?) segment generated USD 8.6 billion in 2025, driven by its strong effectiveness in slowing microbial growth and preserving freshness across packaged food applications. Carbon dioxide is extensively utilized in modified atmosphere packaging systems for meat, seafood, poultry, and prepared meal products where maintaining food safety and extending shelf life are essential. Its widespread usage across large-scale packaged food operations continues to support its dominance within the global modified atmosphere packaging industry.

North America Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market held 28% share in 2025. The region continues to experience strong demand for packaged fresh foods, convenience meals, and refrigerated food products supported by a highly developed cold chain infrastructure. Food processors and retailers across North America increasingly rely on modified atmosphere packaging technologies to improve product quality, reduce spoilage, and maintain freshness during long-distance transportation and storage. Rising investment in advanced food safety systems, refrigerated logistics, and innovative packaging technologies is also contributing significantly to market expansion across the region.

Major companies operating in the Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market include Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Graphic Packaging International, MULTIVAC Group, Smurfit Kappa Group, Crown Holdings Inc., ProAmpac, StePac Inc., Dow Chemical Company, Charter NEX Films Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Klockner Pentaplast (kp), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde AG, and Praxair Inc. Companies operating in the modified atmosphere packaging market are focusing on product innovation, sustainable packaging development, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and competitive positioning. Manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced barrier films, recyclable packaging materials, and improved sealing technologies to enhance product preservation while meeting evolving sustainability requirements. Businesses are also expanding production capabilities and strengthening distribution networks to address rising global demand for packaged fresh foods and convenience products. Strategic collaborations with food processors, retailers, and logistics providers are enabling companies to deliver customized packaging solutions tailored to specific food applications.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market scope and definition

1.2 Research design

1.2.1 Research approach

1.2.2 Data collection methods

1.3 Data mining sources

1.3.1 Global

1.3.2 Regional/Country

1.4 Base estimates and calculations

1.4.1 Base year calculation

1.4.2 Key trends for market estimation

1.5 Primary research and validation

1.5.1 Primary sources

1.6 Forecast model

1.7 Research assumptions and limitations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degreesynopsis, 2022-2035

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Product type trends

2.2.2 Packaging material trends

2.2.3 Gas type trends

2.2.4 End- use application trends

2.2.5 Regional trends

2.3 TAM Analysis, 2026-2035

2.4 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Supplier Landscape

3.1.2 Profit Margin

3.1.3 Cost structure

3.1.4 Value addition at each stage

3.1.5 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.6 Disruptions

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising demand for fresh and minimally processed food

3.2.1.2 Expansion of global cold-chain logistics

3.2.1.3 Increasing focus on reducing food waste in supply chains

3.2.1.4 Growth of high-protein and convenience food categories

3.2.1.5 Advancements in packaging materials and sealing technologies

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of advanced MAP materials and equipment

3.2.2.2 Operational complexity and strict compliance requirements

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emergence of smart and IoT-enabled MAP solutions

3.2.3.2 Expansion into pharmaceutical and medical sterile-packaging applications

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5 Porter's analysis

3.6 PESTEL analysis

3.7 Technology and Innovation landscape

3.7.1 Current technological trends

3.7.2 Emerging technologies

3.8 Price trends

3.8.1 By region

3.8.2 By product

3.9 Pricing Strategies

3.10 Emerging Business Models

3.11 Compliance Requirements

3.12 Patent and IP analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2025

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 By region

4.2.1.1 North America

4.2.1.2 Europe

4.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.1.4 Latin America

4.2.1.5 Middle East & Africa

4.2.2 Market concentration analysis

4.3 Competitive benchmarking of key players

4.3.1 Financial performance comparison

4.3.1.1 Revenue

4.3.1.2 Profit margin

4.3.1.3 R&D

4.3.2 Product portfolio comparison

4.3.2.1 Product range breadth

4.3.2.2 Technology

4.3.2.3 Innovation

4.3.3 Geographic presence comparison

4.3.3.1 Global footprint analysis

4.3.3.2 Service network coverage

4.3.3.3 Market penetration by region

4.3.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.3.4.1 Leaders

4.3.4.2 Challengers

4.3.4.3 Followers

4.3.4.4 Niche players

4.3.5 Strategic outlook matrix

4.4 Key developments

4.4.1 Mergers and acquisitions

4.4.2 Partnerships and collaborations

4.4.3 Technological advancements

4.4.4 Expansion and investment strategies

4.4.5 Digital transformation initiatives

4.5 Emerging/ startup competitors landscape



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Trays

5.3 Films

5.4 Bags and pouches

5.5 Lidding films

5.6 Containers

5.7 Flexible wraps

5.8 Others



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Packaging Material, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Polyethylene (PE)

6.3 Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

6.4 Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH)

6.5 Polypropylene (PP)

6.6 Multi-layer barrier films

6.7 Biodegradable materials

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Gas Type, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Carbon dioxide (CO2)

7.3 Oxygen (O2)

7.4 Nitrogen (N2)

7.5 Mixed gases

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End- Use Application, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Food

8.2.1 Meat, poultry & seafood

8.2.2 Fruits & vegetables

8.2.3 Dairy products

8.2.4 Bakery & confectionery

8.2.5 Ready meals

8.2.6 Others

8.3 Pharmaceutical & healthcare

8.3.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.2 Medical devices

8.4 Industrial

8.4.1 Electronics

8.4.2 Specialty chemicals

8.4.3 Others

8.5 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2022-2035 (USD Million)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.6 Russia

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 South Korea

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Argentina

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Global Key Players

10.1.1 Amcor plc

10.1.2 Sealed Air Corporation

10.1.3 Berry Global Inc.

10.1.4 Mondi Group

10.1.5 Smurfit Kappa Group

10.2 Regional key players

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 Winpak Ltd.

10.2.1.2 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.2.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

10.2.1.4 ProAmpac

10.2.1.5 AEP Industries Inc.

10.2.1.6 Charter NEX Films Inc.

10.2.2 Asia-Pacific

10.2.2.1 StePac Inc.

10.2.2.2 Dow Chemical Company

10.2.3 Europe

10.2.3.1 Klockner Pentaplast (kp)

10.2.3.2 MULTIVAC Group

10.2.3.3 Coveris Holdings S.A.

10.2.3.4 Linde AG

10.2.3.5 Graphic Packaging International

10.2.4 Middle East & Africa

10.2.4.1 Praxair Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3vki3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment