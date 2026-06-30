Reflectiz to Host Webinar, Joined by Taboola, on Securing Third-Party Marketing in the AI Era

Boston, Massachusetts, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflectiz, the web exposure management platform, today announced a live webinar with Taboola, "Securing Third-Party Marketing in the AI Era," taking place July 8 at 9 AM EDT / 3 PM CEST.

Every marketing vendor a company approves can silently introduce third and fourth-party scripts that no security team ever reviewed. In the AI era, that invisible layer is expanding faster than point-in-time audits can track. The gap between what an organization approves and what actually executes on its site is where data leakage, regulatory exposure, and compliance failures happen.

The session pairs two perspectives that rarely sit at the same table. Idan Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Reflectiz, brings 20 years in cybersecurity, from offensive code and penetration testing to building Reflectiz into an AI web security platform. Omri Ariav, Director of Product Management at Taboola, leads the data layer behind an advertising platform reaching over 600 million daily active users. His scope spans user data and identity, tracking, attribution, measurement, and privacy, working where large-scale data, measurement, and user trust meet. He is an active part of Taboola's AI transformation and an open-source builder who writes regularly about AI in real product workflows.

"Security teams approve a vendor list. They don't approve what actually loads in the browser," said Idan Cohen, CEO and Co-Founder of Reflectiz. "One marketing tag can pull in a chain of third and fourth parties nobody vetted, and AI is making that chain grow faster than anyone can audit by hand. This session is about closing that gap, so marketing and security finally work from the same picture of what's running on the site."

Attendees will learn:

What transparent, security-forward ad tech looks like in 2026, and how to tell which vendors meet that bar

How a single approved marketing tag spawns a chain of third- and fourth-party scripts no one reviewed

Why AI-driven ad tech expands the client-side attack surface faster than audits can catch

A practical three-step framework to inventory, monitor, and govern the web supply chain so marketing and security work from one source of truth

Registration is open at: https://www.reflectiz.com/learning-hub/reflectiz-taboola-marketing-security-webinar/

About Reflectiz

Reflectiz gives organizations an outside-in view of every script, tag, and third party running on their websites. The platform continuously maps the client-side attack surface, flags risk in full context, and helps security and compliance teams close the gap between what they approved and what is actually running. The platform is designed to help organizations validate their security posture rather than rely on assumptions.

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