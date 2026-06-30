Grafted Polyolefins Market to Hit USD 5.98 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Grafted Polyolefins Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry, Processing Technology, Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global grafted polyolefins market is set to expand significantly from USD 4.71 billion in 2025 to USD 5.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. Key drivers include multimaterial compatibility, adhesion performance in automotive, packaging, and construction sectors, and the increasing use of polymer blends and recycled plastics as effective compatibilizers.

The automotive industry, driven by lightweight initiatives and advanced multilayer packaging systems, significantly supports market growth. The push towards sustainability and recyclability further encourages the use of functionalized polyolefins. Innovations such as reactive extrusion and compounding processes enhance application versatility and cost-effectiveness.

By type, the maleic anhydride grafted PE segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2025-2030). This segment leads due to its advantages, such as low cost, high versatility, and exceptional adhesion and compatibility with polar substrates. It is predominantly used as a compatibilizing agent for multilayer packaging films and blends of recycled polymers. Grafted polyethylene remains dominant due to high demand in packaging and construction industries and scalable extrusion-grafting technologies.

By end-use industry, the automotive segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2025-2030). The automotive sector's demand for grafted polyolefins stems from their role as compatibilizers in polymer processing, enhancing bond strength and mechanical properties in composite materials. This is crucial for replacing metal components with lightweight alternatives, driven by fuel economy standards and emissions regulations.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period (2025-2030). The region's dominance is attributed to its significant manufacturing capacity and the growing demand for plastics in automotive, packaging, and construction. Cost-effective production techniques and raw material availability fuel regional growth. Increased investment in advanced processing technologies and favorable export-oriented government policies further support market expansion.

Key players in the market include Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), Mitsui Chemicals Asia Pacific, Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Clariant (Switzerland), Borealis AG (Austria), SI Group, Inc. (US), Dow (US), and COACE Chemical Company Limited (China). A competitive analysis highlights their recent developments and strategic market approaches.

Research Coverage The report categorizes the market by type, processing technology, application, end-use industry, and region, including a comprehensive analysis of major industry players.

Key Benefits of the Report This report offers insights into industry trends, emerging high-growth segments, and competitive analysis, providing a holistic view of the marketplace's evolving landscape.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting market growth.

Comprehensive information on top players' offerings in the global market.

Insights into upcoming technologies and market developments.

Analysis of emerging markets and growth potential across regions.

Production capacities and competitive assessment of major players.

In-depth interviews with industry executives and comprehensive secondary research underpinned the market segmentation and analysis approach.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.71 Billion In Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Need for Performance Improvement in Polymer Blends and Composites Supporting Packaging Adhesion and Automotive Lightweighting Improving Recycling Compatibility and Circular Material Performance Growth in Polymer Processing Industries

Restraints Cost Sensitivity and Perceived Formulation Complexity Raw Material Price Volatility and Competitive Substitution Pressure

Opportunities Rapid Expansion of Mixed Plastic Recycling Demand for Advanced Automotive Polymer Systems in EVs Development of Bio-based Monomers and Sustainability Branding Expansion into Niche, High-Margin Markets

Challenges Optimizing Functional Performance Without Sacrificing Melt Processability Ensuring Consistent Performance Across Variable Recycled Feedstock Streams



Company Profiles

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Guangzhou Lushan New Materials Co. Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsui Chemicals Asia-Pacific, Ltd.

Arkema

Clariant

Borealis GmbH

Si Group, Inc.

Dow

Coace Chemical Company Limited

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

The Compound Company

Will & Co B.V.

Faer Wax

Nagase America LLC

Payesh C-One Polymer

Westlake Corporation

Fine-Blend Polymer (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Synthomer PLC

Saco Aei Polymers

Shenyang Ketong Plastic Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hp7yea

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