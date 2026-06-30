Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Market by Type, Food Tested, Site, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global food pathogen safety testing equipment & supplies market, projected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2031 from USD 9.10 billion in 2026, is growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. This growth is driven by increasing demands for food safety in the food, pharmaceutical, and animal feed industries. The rise in food-borne diseases and strict regulatory protocols are urging manufacturers to implement robust pathogen testing practices to ensure safety and compliance.

Market expansion is further fueled by advancements in rapid testing technologies such as PCR-based testing, immunoassays, and automated microbial detection systems, which improve quality testing and minimize turnaround time. The increasing popularity of processed, ready-to-eat, and packaged foods necessitates reliable testing methods across the supply chain. As global food trade expands, investments in on-site testing, lab automation, and computerized food quality control are anticipated to bolster ongoing demand in the sector.

Consumables and Kits Dominating Market Segments

The consumables and kits segment is anticipated to lead the market due to their recurring use in routine pathogen tests. Essential reagents, test kits, culture media, and sample preparation products are critical for food production and quality control. Increasing needs for quick and regular testing to meet safety standards drive the consumption of high-quality consumables. PCR-based and immunoassay testing technologies are also boosting the demand for pathogen detection kits, underpinning their market dominance.

Meat & Poultry: Key Segment Among Foods Tested

The meat & poultry sector, prone to microbial contamination and subject to stringent regulations, is the largest market segment. Pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli frequently affect these foods, necessitating regular testing throughout processing, packaging, and distribution. The global rise in processed and packaged meat consumption increases the need for superior pathogen testing solutions. Consequently, food manufacturers are investing heavily in advanced testing tools and consumables to ensure product safety and regulatory compliance.

Outsourcing Facilities Lead Market in Site Segment

Outsourcing facilities, including third-party and contract testing laboratories, are expected to dominate due to the high cost of in-house testing infrastructure and expertise requirements. These laboratories offer high accuracy, faster results, and compliance support, making them vital amid rising food safety demands. Manufacturers rely on certified external labs for regular quality control and validation processes.

Europe: Leading Regional Market

Europe is projected to maintain its position as the largest regional market, driven by stringent food safety standards and comprehensive quality assurance across the food processing sector. Regulatory measures mandating food safety and traceability have increased the demand for pathogen test solutions. The region's high concentration of processed food producers and consumer awareness on food safety further support market growth.

The report includes insights from key executives and industry leaders, with significant participation from companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, and others. Detailed industry analysis and competitive assessment have been conducted to provide a comprehensive view of the market landscape, technological trends, and emerging opportunities.

Type: Systems (hybridization-based, chromatography-based, spectrometry-based, immunoassay-based), Consumables & Supplies (test kits, microbial culture media, reagents).

Food Tested: Meat & poultry, fish & seafood, processed food, fruits & vegetables, dairy products, cereals & grains.

Site: In-house laboratories, outsourcing facilities, government labs.

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Rest of the World.

Research Insights & Opportunities

The report analyzes drivers such as genomic surveillance expansion and outlines opportunities in portable and on-site rapid testing. Challenges like regulatory fragmentation are addressed. Stakeholders gain insights into key drivers, challenges, and competitive aspects, offering strategic leverage in navigating the market landscape.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 358 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers Persistent Burden of Foodborne Illness Regulatory Tightening and Preventive Controls Expansion of Genomic Surveillance and Traceability Faster Testing and Automation Needs Restraints High Capital and Recurring Costs Workforce and Technical Capacity Gaps Complex Validation and Multi-Jurisdictional Compliance Opportunities Expansion of Portable and On-Site Rapid Testing Digital Integration and Smart Laboratory Ecosystems Reagent-As-A-Service and Flexible Commercial Models Challenges Regulatory Fragmentation and Acceptance Timelines Cybersecurity and Data Integrity Risks Unmet Needs and White Spaces Rapid On-Site Confirmatory Testing Cost-Effective Validated Solutions for Emerging Markets Laboratory Digitization and Cybersecurity-Hardened Solutions White Space Opportunities Viability-Aware Rapid Testing Platforms Flexible Commercial Deployment Models Genomic Surveillance-As-A-Service Platforms Digitally Secure Smart Laboratory Infrastructure



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Merck KGaA Neogen Corporation Shimadzu Corporation Biomerieux Agilent Technologies, Inc. Qiagen Bruker Perkinelmer Inc. Hygiena, LLC Solabia Group (Biokar) Roka Bio Science Promega Corporation Romer Labs Division Holding Charm Sciences Microbiologics, Inc. R-Biopharm Condalab Chromagar Gold Standard Diagnostics Clear Labs, Inc. Ring Biotechnology Co Ltd. Nemis Technologies AG Pathogendx Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qm4um

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