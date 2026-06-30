Collier County Icon Alfie Oakes, Founder of Seed to Table, Endorses Michael Carbonara for Congress

Naples, Florida, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Oakes, the Naples farmer and small-business champion who became a household name for keeping Seed to Table open through the COVID shutdowns, threw his support behind Carbonara.

Packed crowd at Carbonara’s Seed to Table market, ahead of the August 18 Republican primary in Florida’s 22nd District.



Carbonara for Congress today announced the endorsement of Alfie Oakes, founder and owner of Seed to Table and one of Southwest Florida’s most recognized farmers and business leaders, in the Republican primary for Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.



Oakes built Oakes Farms and the Seed to Table market in Naples into one of the region’s best known family businesses, and he became a household name across Collier County for keeping his store open and serving the community throughout the COVID-19 shutdowns. He announced his support for Carbonara at an event at Seed to Table in Naples on June 26.



“I get behind very few candidates, and I can get behind Michael Carbonara. This American dream is still hanging on by a thread, and we need people in Washington who will fight for the constitutional principles this country was founded on. Those people are getting harder and harder to find. Michael is one of them, and he has my full support,” said Oakes.



“Alfie Oakes is a pillar of this community, and everyone in Collier County knows the sacrifices he has made for freedom and what Seed to Table really stands for. To have his support means the world. Like Alfie, I am a businessman, not a politician, and I am running to give power back to the people, so families can start businesses, farm without being told how, and build a future right here. I am honored to have him in our corner,” said Carbonara.



The endorsement reinforces Carbonara’s strength on Florida’s West Coast, the heart of the newly drawn 22nd District, which stretches across western Broward, Hendry, Collier, and portions of Palm Beach County.

About Michael Carbonara

Michael Carbonara is a South Florida entrepreneur, husband, and father running for Congress in South Florida. After building companies across payments, technology, genetics, and fertility care, he is focused on restoring affordability, defending constitutional freedoms, and making communities safer. A lifelong conservative and groundbreaking entrepreneur, Carbonara has built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency, and fertility care. He resides in South Florida with his wife, who escaped communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their children.





Paid for by Carbonara for Congress.



