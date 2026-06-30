VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 22nd to June 26th, 2026

Nanterre, June 29th, 2026
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from June 22nd to June 26th, 2026
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 22nd to June 26th,2026:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|22/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|30 000
|129,1548
|XPAR
|VINCI
|23/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|30 000
|129,8276
|XPAR
|VINCI
|24/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|36 168
|128,2752
|XPAR
|VINCI
|24/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|190
|128,1000
|CEUX
|VINCI
|25/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|25 000
|131,0369
|XPAR
|VINCI
|26/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|30 320
|130,1938
|XPAR
|VINCI
|26/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|3 368
|130,7232
|CEUX
|VINCI
|26/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|749
|130,7134
|AQEU
|VINCI
|26/06/2026
|FR0000125486
|454
|130,7061
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|156249
|129,6276
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
Attachment