VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 22nd to June 26th, 2026

Nanterre, June 29th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 22nd to June 26th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 22nd to June 26th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 22/06/2026 FR0000125486 30 000 129,1548 XPAR VINCI 23/06/2026 FR0000125486 30 000 129,8276 XPAR VINCI 24/06/2026 FR0000125486 36 168 128,2752 XPAR VINCI 24/06/2026 FR0000125486 190 128,1000 CEUX VINCI 25/06/2026 FR0000125486 25 000 131,0369 XPAR VINCI 26/06/2026 FR0000125486 30 320 130,1938 XPAR VINCI 26/06/2026 FR0000125486 3 368 130,7232 CEUX VINCI 26/06/2026 FR0000125486 749 130,7134 AQEU VINCI 26/06/2026 FR0000125486 454 130,7061 TQEX TOTAL 156249 129,6276

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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