VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 22nd to June 26th, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

  

Nanterre, June 29th, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 22nd to June 26th, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 22nd to June 26th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI22/06/2026FR000012548630 000129,1548XPAR
VINCI23/06/2026FR000012548630 000129,8276XPAR
VINCI24/06/2026FR000012548636 168128,2752XPAR
VINCI24/06/2026FR0000125486190128,1000CEUX
VINCI25/06/2026FR000012548625 000131,0369XPAR
VINCI26/06/2026FR000012548630 320130,1938XPAR
VINCI26/06/2026FR00001254863 368130,7232CEUX
VINCI26/06/2026FR0000125486749130,7134AQEU
VINCI26/06/2026FR0000125486454130,7061TQEX
      
  TOTAL156249129,6276 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 22-06-26 to 26-06-26
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