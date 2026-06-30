Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 26 June 2026)

 | Source: IPSOS IPSOS

30 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 22 to 26 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Jun-26FR00000732986 60037,6334XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8722-Jun-26FR00000732984 60037,4110DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jun-26FR00000732987 10036,3302XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8723-Jun-26FR00000732984 40036,2420DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Jun-26FR00000732986 52535,1503XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Jun-26FR00000732984 85034,8941DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8724-Jun-26FR000007329850035,8121TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Jun-26FR00000732988 08734,4641XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8725-Jun-26FR00000732984 00034,4403DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Jun-26FR00000732988 61034,5861XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8726-Jun-26FR00000732983 49034,4994DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


Attachments

2026 06 30_Communiqué_Rachat d'actions propres_va
GlobeNewswire

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