Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 26 June 2026)

30 June 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback program

Period: From 22 to 26 June 2026

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 600 37,6334 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Jun-26 FR0000073298 4 600 37,4110 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jun-26 FR0000073298 7 100 36,3302 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Jun-26 FR0000073298 4 400 36,2420 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jun-26 FR0000073298 6 525 35,1503 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jun-26 FR0000073298 4 850 34,8941 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Jun-26 FR0000073298 500 35,8121 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Jun-26 FR0000073298 8 087 34,4641 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 25-Jun-26 FR0000073298 4 000 34,4403 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Jun-26 FR0000073298 8 610 34,5861 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 26-Jun-26 FR0000073298 3 490 34,4994 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

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