Ipsos: Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (22 to 26 June 2026)

30 June 2026
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback program
Period: From 22 to 26 June 2026
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 600
|37,6334
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|4 600
|37,4110
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|7 100
|36,3302
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|4 400
|36,2420
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|6 525
|35,1503
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|4 850
|34,8941
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|500
|35,8121
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|8 087
|34,4641
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|25-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|4 000
|34,4403
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|8 610
|34,5861
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|26-Jun-26
|FR0000073298
|3 490
|34,4994
|DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment