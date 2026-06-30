SPIE implements a liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Financial Markets

Cergy, June 30th, 2026 – SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces that it has entrusted BNP Paribas Financial Markets with the implementation of a liquidity contract, effective from July 1st 2026, for an initial period running until 31 December 2026, automatically renewable by tacit agreement for successive twelve (12)-month periods.

This agreement has been established in accordance with the applicable regulations, in particular AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021 (the “AMF Decision”).

The purpose of this agreement is to provide liquidity and market-making services for SPIE’s ordinary shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0012757854.

For the purposes of implementing this agreement, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account: fifteen million euros (€15,000,000) in cash.

The execution of the liquidity agreement may be suspended:

under the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision;

if the number of shares held reaches the maximum number authorized by SPIE’s General Meeting;

if the share price is quoted outside the intervention thresholds authorized by SPIE’s General Meeting;

upon the expiry or suspension of the share buyback authorization granted by SPIE’s General Meeting.

The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time by SPIE, without notice, under the conditions for closing the liquidity account set out in the contract. It may be terminated by BNP Paribas Financial Markets with one (1) month’s notice.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

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Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr





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