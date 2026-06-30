Electronics Manufacturing Services Market to Surge, Reaching USD 853.05 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronics Manufacturing Services Market by Service, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electronics manufacturing services market is projected to grow from USD 648.51 billion in 2025 to USD 853.05 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for complex, high-performance electronic products and scalable manufacturing solutions.

Market Growth Drivers: The market is poised for significant growth due to rising demand across sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. As technology advances, OEMs rely on sophisticated manufacturing capabilities such as precision assembly and system integration. The expansion of global supply chains and the shift to smart manufacturing further accelerate the market demand for flexible and cost-efficient electronic manufacturing services.

Industry Dynamics: Electronics manufacturing is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2024. This sector represents the core, high-volume activity of assembling and producing electronic components that OEMs routinely outsource. Key industries driving this demand include consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Automotive Sector's Rapid Growth: The automotive application segment is expected to record the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to vehicle electrification, adoption of ADAS, and integration of connected technologies, which require complex components, enhancing demand for electronic manufacturing solutions.

Asia Pacific's Market Leadership: Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR, fueled by manufacturing relocations and investments in electronics production. These developments make the region attractive for OEMs and service providers looking to optimize their operations.

Research Insights and Market Segmentation: Comprehensive primary interviews with industry experts have validated market size assessments. Key participants include Tier 1 companies (40%), Tier 2 companies (35%), and Tier 3 companies (25%). Geographically, responses came from regions including North America (41%) and Asia Pacific (28%).

Key Industry Players: Prominent companies in the market include Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Jabil Inc. (US), Pegatron Corporation (Taiwan), and Wistron Corporation (Taiwan). Other notable companies are Sanmina Corporation (US), Kinpo Group (Taiwan), and Celestica Inc. (Canada).

Comprehensive Market Coverage: This report categorizes the market based on service, application, and region, outlining major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities through 2030. It includes leadership mapping and a competitive analysis of companies within the market ecosystem.

Advantages of the Report: Market leaders and new entrants can benefit from this report by accessing approximations of market numbers and subsegments. The analysis will aid stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, enabling the formation of effective strategies and understanding market dynamics.

Additional Insights Offered:

Analysis of key drivers (increased focus on EMS, demand for electric vehicles), restraints (IP security concerns), and opportunities (vertical integration by EMS providers, demand for AI servers).

Insights into new technologies, R&D activities, and product/service launches in the electronics manufacturing services market.

Information about lucrative markets, market diversification, and recent developments.

Comprehensive competitive assessments, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading market players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $648.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $853.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Dynamics

1.1. Analysis of Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges

1.2. Ems Market Ecosystem

1.3. Global AI Servers Market and Growth Forecast (2021-2030)

1.4. Top Players in AI Server Market and Their Market Share

1.5. CPU Server Bill of Material (Bom) Analysis

1.6. GPU Server Bill of Material (Bom) Analysis

9. Electronic Manufacturing Services Market - Company Profiles

9.1. Flex Ltd.

9.2. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)

9.3. Jabil Inc.

9.4. Pegatron Corporation

9.5. Wistron Corporation

9.6. Sanmina Corporation

9.7. Kinpo Group

9.8. Universal Scientific Industrial (Usi)

9.9. Celestica

9.10. Plexus Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2byiqt

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