Aluminum Rolled Products Market to Hit USD 156.64 Billion by 2030, Driven by Automotive Demand

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Rolled Products Market by Grade, Product Form, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aluminum rolled products market is set to grow from USD 121.37 billion in 2025 to USD 156.64 billion by 2030, experiencing a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This growth is propelled by a rising demand for lightweight materials across various sectors, notably automotive, which increasingly values aluminum for fuel efficiency and emission reduction. Additional drivers include expansion in construction and infrastructure projects and technological adoption in aerospace and defense sectors. The packaging industry further enhances the market's growth trajectory.

Challenges such as raw material price volatility and high production costs persist, impacting manufacturing stability. However, the industry sees vast promise in the 6xxx aluminum alloys, comprising aluminum, magnesium, and silicon. These alloys stand out due to their applicability in diverse sectors, offering high corrosion resistance and easy fabrication.

Specific alloys like 6061 and 6082 gain traction in automotive, aerospace, and construction industries owing to their lightweight yet durable characteristics. Their resilience against oxidation is particularly valuable in harsh environments, such as marine and infrastructure settings.

Hot rolled medium thick sheets (3-15 mm) are anticipated to experience swift growth in demand, thanks to their strength and durability. Industrial applications, including construction, transportation, and machinery manufacture, benefit from the robust nature of these sheets. They meet the needs of large-scale aerospace, structural, and machinery operations while maintaining superior performance compared to heavier alternatives like steel.

The automotive sector is set to be the most dynamic end-use market, driven by a move towards lighter, more efficient vehicle designs under stringent global emissions regulations. Aluminum's crucial role in electric vehicles, by reducing weight and thereby extending range, further cements its importance. Usage of aluminum in body panels, chassis, and structural elements is on the rise, aligned with the trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles seeking efficiency and superior performance.

Regionally, Asia Pacific leads market expansion, underpinned by rapid industrialization and substantial manufacturing output. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are pivotal, with China at the forefront as both a producer and consumer. Demand surges in the region are closely tied to automotive and construction sectors, particularly with the advent of electric vehicles necessitating lightweight materials. Urbanization and increasing consumer expenditure in Southeast Asia also fuel market growth.

Industry Breakdown: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, Tier 3: 30%

Roles: Directors: 30%, Managers: 20%, Others: 50%

Geographical Distribution: North America: 20%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 40%, South America: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 20%

Note: Others include roles in sales, marketing, and product management.

Tier Definitions: Tier 1 - > USD 1 Billion; Tier 2 - USD 500 Million-1 Billion; Tier 3 - < USD 500 Million.

Key market players include Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Constellium SE (France), UACJ Corporation (Japan), Granges AB (Sweden), Arconic (US), and others, each playing a significant role in shaping industry dynamics.

Research Coverage: The report categorizes the market by grade and product form, examines end-use industries, and evaluates geographic opportunities and challenges. It offers competitive insights, covering strategies such as partnerships and product launches, with a focus on startup innovation within the ecosystem.

Reasons to Buy: Stakeholders benefit from market revenue approximations, a competitive landscape overview, and insight into key drivers and challenges. The report aids strategic planning and market positioning.

Key Insights Include:

Analysis of market drivers like automotive lightweighting and industry growth in construction and aerospace, alongside restraints like raw material prices.

Product Innovation: Insights into technology advancements and R&D activities.

Market Development: Information on profitable markets and geographic diversity.

Diversification: Exploration of new products, untapped regions, and recent market developments.

Competitive Evaluation: Detailed strategies and market shares of key players.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $121.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $156.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Lightweighting Demand from Automotive Sector Construction and Infrastructure Growth Adoption in Aerospace & Defense Packaging Industry Expansion

Challenges Raw Material Price Volatility High Production and Energy Costs

Opportunities Electric Vehicle Growth Recycling and Circular Economy Integration Technological Advancements in Manufacturing

Challenges Supply Chain and Trade Volatility Energy Dependency and Emissions Intensity



**Company Profiles**

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Constellium SE

Uacj Corporation

Granges Ab

Arconic

Kibar Holding

Speira GmbH

Aluminium Duffel

Amag Austria Metall AG

Elvalhalcor

Alro SA

Kaiser Aluminum

Henan Mingtai Al. Industrial Co. Ltd

Iberfoil

Asas Aluminyum Sanayii Ve Ticaret A.S

Rolled Metal Products

Inalco Metal Private Limited

Arbor Metals

Tacke + Lindemann GmbH

Haomei Aluminum

Alcom Alval

Aludium

Laminazione Sottile S.P.A.

Hanko

Vulcan, Inc.

Almex Industries Pvt Ltd

Jw Aluminum

Olympic Steel

Manaksia Aluminium Company Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvwq6o

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