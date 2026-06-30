Hydrophobic Fumed Silica Predicted as Fastest-Growing Segment Driven by Water-Resistance.

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fumed Silica Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fumed silica market is on track to grow from USD 1.80 billion in 2025 to USD 2.14 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 3.46%. This growth is driven by its expanding use across various sectors such as building & construction, automotive, electronics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, where performance optimization, lightweighting, and sustainability are prioritized. Regulatory bodies like the European Chemicals Agency and the FDA oversee quality standards in applications, particularly in pharmaceuticals. The advanced properties of fumed silica, achieved through flame hydrolysis, make it a superior additive in products needing thixotropy, moisture management, and rheological control.

Hydrophobic Fumed Silica is anticipated to be the fastest-growing type due to its water resistance, dispersibility, and effective thickening properties, making it ideal for adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Its demand is fueled by the construction and automotive industries' need for high-performance materials, as well as its increasing use in the electronics and personal care sectors.

UPR & Composites are set to witness rapid growth in application within the fumed silica market. These composites are crucial in the automotive, wind energy, and construction sectors due to their lightweight and performance characteristics. Fumed silica enhances these materials by providing improved viscosity, strength, and stability, addressing the growing demand for lightweight composite materials in various industries.

The Pharmaceutical Industry is poised to be the fastest-growing end-use sector for fumed silica due to its utility in enhancing drug formulations. It acts as a glidant, anti-caking, and thickening agent in pharmaceuticals, which improves API flowability and stability. The increasing demand for generic drugs, biologics, and healthcare spending accelerates this growth, compounded by the need for high-quality excipients.

Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to be the fastest-growing region for fumed silica during the forecast period, driven by robust infrastructure development and industrial investments. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 projects, alongside the UAE's commercial investments, are key contributors. Furthermore, Africa's healthcare and construction sectors amplify the demand in the region, alongside rising automobile assembly operations.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 30%, Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: Directors: 30%, Managers: 20%, Others: 50%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 10%, Asia Pacific: 40%, South America: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 20%

Notes: Others include sales, marketing, and product managers.

Tier 1: More than USD 1 Billion; Tier 2: USD 500 million-1 Billion; Tier 3: Less than USD 500 million.

Leading companies such as Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, and Cabot Corporation, among others, are profiled within the report, detailing their strategic expansions, product launches, and competitive positioning within the fumed silica market.

Research Coverage: The report delves into various segments of the fumed silica market, including types like Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Fumed Silica and applications ranging across silicone elastomers, coatings, adhesives, and composites. A comprehensive analysis of industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges informs this forecast.

Reasons to Buy: Stakeholders will benefit from insights into revenue estimations, competitive analysis, market dynamics, and strategic planning guidance tailored to market entrants and established industry leaders. The report offers a thorough market pulse, revealing strategic insights into key market elements.

Highlights:

Drivers include the rising adoption of electric vehicles and increased demand for advanced rheology modifiers.

Restraints involve stringent regulations and raw material price volatility.

Opportunities lie in expanding construction investments and pharmaceutical applications.

Key challenges include occupational health risks and competition from alternative materials.

For a comprehensive understanding of the market, including upcoming technologies and competitive landscapes, this report serves as a vital resource for industry stakeholders.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 348 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Rising EV Adoption and Advanced Material Needs Rapid Expansion of Semiconductor Industry Growing Application of Advanced Rheology Modifiers in Paints, Coatings, Silicon Elastomers, and Sealants

Challenges Stringent Government Regulations and Environmental Concerns Regarding Handling and Disposal Raw Material Price Volatility and Supply Chain Challenges

Opportunities Surging Global Construction, Infrastructure Investment, and Urban Expansion Expanding Beauty Consumer Base Driving Growth Opportunities Expansion in Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Applications

Case Studies Continuous Direct Compression Enabled by Aerosil 200 Pharma Enhanced Storage Stability in Water-based Coatings Using Hl-200 Fumed Silica Gel Lead-Acid Batteries Enabled by Aerosil Fumed Silica

Industry Trends Porter's Five Forces Analysis Macroeconomic Analysis



**Company Profiles**

Evonik Industries AG

Wacker Chemie AG

Cabot Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

Oci Company Ltd

Dongyue Group

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co. Ltd.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Hubei Huifu Nanomaterial Co. Ltd.

Xunyu Group

Applied Material Solutions

Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co. Ltd.

Heraeus Covantics

China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co. Ltd.

Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Orisil

Kemitura

Sisib Silicones

Polytek Development Corp.

Glentham Life Sciences Limited

Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Fushite Group Co. Ltd.

Silico

20 Microns

Esstech Inc

Kunsil Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xawn0

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