GTT : Statement of own shares dealings from on June 26th 2026

 | Source: GTT GTT

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Société anonyme with a share capital of €371,177.72
Registered office: 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France
662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles

Statement of own shares dealings on June 26th 2026
       
       
Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
GTT SA969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5426/06/2026FR001172683521,420181.16 €XPAR
GTT SA969500BVOHVZUUFWDT5426/06/2026FR00117268355,150180.40 €XPAR
   TOTAL26,570181.02 € 
        

Note: details of transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64

Attachment


Attachments

GTT - Detailled Statement of own shares dealings on June 26, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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