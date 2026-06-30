GTT : Statement of own shares dealings from on June 26th 2026

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
Société anonyme with a share capital of €371,177.72
Registered office: 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France
662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles
|Statement of own shares dealings on June 26th 2026
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|GTT SA
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|26/06/2026
|FR0011726835
|21,420
|181.16 €
|XPAR
|GTT SA
|969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54
|26/06/2026
|FR0011726835
|5,150
|180.40 €
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|26,570
|181.02 €
Note: details of transactions are attached.
Investor relations contact:
information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64
Attachment