GTT : Statement of own shares dealings from on June 26th 2026

GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ

Société anonyme with a share capital of €371,177.72

Registered office: 1 route de Versailles – 78470 Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse, France

662 001 403 R.C.S. Versailles

Statement of own shares dealings on June 26th 2026 Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) GTT SA 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 26/06/2026 FR0011726835 21,420 181.16 € XPAR GTT SA 969500BVOHVZUUFWDT54 26/06/2026 FR0011726835 5,150 180.40 € XPAR TOTAL 26,570 181.02 €

Note: details of transactions are attached.

Investor relations contact:

information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 (0)1 30 23 20 87 / +33 (0)1 30 23 42 64

Attachment