Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market to Surge, Projected at USD 2.46 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market by System Type, Substrate, Cure Speed, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global methyl methacrylate adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 1.76 billion in 2025 to USD 2.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is driven by a surge in demand for high-strength, durable, and fast-curing adhesives. The growing adoption of lightweight materials in multi-material constructions across industries like automotive, wind energy, construction, and marine is significantly contributing to this growth, given methyl methacrylate adhesives' excellent bonding properties with metals, composites, and plastics.

The development of electric vehicles and advancements in renewable energy technologies, particularly in wind turbine blade manufacturing, further bolster the demand for these adhesives. The construction sector is also experiencing increased use of methyl methacrylate adhesives. Asia Pacific notably leads this charge, spurred by rapid industrialization in the region.

By system type, the two-part pre-mix (2K) segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of the two-part pre-mix (2K) system in the methyl methacrylate adhesives market is linked to its superior balance of performance and reliability. Unlike other systems, the 2K systems maintain consistent curing unaffected by environmental conditions, offering adaptability and strong bonds across diverse materials like metals and plastics.

The automotive, construction, and marine industries heavily rely on 2K systems for their robust structural bonding and high impact resistance capabilities. The pre-mixed packaging helps reduce worker errors, making it a preferred choice for manufacturers focused on durability and productivity.

By end-use industry, the land transport (auto, truck, rail, bus) segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The land transport sector, including automotive and rail industries, represents the largest share of the methyl methacrylate adhesives market. Emphasizing cost-efficiency and production speed, industries are increasingly substituting mechanical fasteners and welding with these adhesives, favored for their resilience to impact and capability to endure mechanical vibrations.

Asia Pacific is projected to maintain its position as the largest market for methyl methacrylate adhesives. The region's expansive manufacturing backdrop and rapid industrial growth create fertile ground for market development. Key contributors to this burgeoning demand include China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The region's automotive sector, one of the largest globally, heavily applies these adhesives in lightweight and structural bonding. Urbanization, an improved standard of living, and a robust middle-class segment drive continuous demand in construction and related industries.

In-depth interviews with industry leaders reveal critical insights: Tier 1 companies constitute 50% of market share, with regions like Asia Pacific taking the lead. Major players dominating the market include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, and others. These firms engage in competitive strategies, product innovations, and strategic expansions to bolster their market positions.

Research Coverage This report delves into market segmentation across system types, end-use industries, and regional dynamics, offering insights into key industry players' strategies and the factors driving the methyl methacrylate adhesives market. Analysis reveals emerging market segments with high growth potential.

Key benefits of buying this report: This research provides in-depth industry analysis, market rankings, and company profiles, offering a thorough competitive landscape overview. It identifies high-growth segments and regions, alongside detailed drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights into the following points:

Analysis of market dynamics influencing growth, including demand for lightweight bonding, price constraints, and expansion in composite applications.

Comprehensive coverage of the top players' offerings, innovations, and regional market analyses.

Detailed information about emerging lucrative markets for methyl methacrylate adhesives.

Capacity assessments of leading companies, featuring production capabilities and strategic expansions.

In-depth review of competitive strategies, product developments, and manufacturing capabilities of market leaders.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 332 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Lightweighting & Multi-Material Bonding Demand Superior Performance to Conventional Adhesive Systems Accelerating Renewable Energy Deployment

Challenges Performance Standardization and Certification Requirements Delaying Commercialization

Opportunities Rapid Expansion of Electric Vehicles and Battery Systems Expansion in Composite Applications

Industry Trends

Case Studies

Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Ips Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

3M

Huntsman International LLC.

Bostik

Sika AG

Parker Hannifin Corp

Permabond

Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Advanced Adhesive Systems

Adhesive Systems, Inc.

Dynamic Adhesive Solutions

Infinity Bond Adhesives

Weicon Inc.

Hernon Manufacturing

Bondloc UK Ltd.

Hoenle AG

Supex

Adinox

Kisling AG

Novachem Corporation Ltd.

Loxeal S.R.L.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh942v

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