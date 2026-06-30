Ironman 4X4 Expands Toyota, Subaru & Lexus Lift Kit Lineup

Sherwood, Oregon, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherwood, Oregon - June 29, 2026 - -

Ironman 4X4 America Expands Support for Toyota, Subaru, and Lexus Owners Building Trail-Ready Daily Drivers

Broader vehicle-specific collections give Toyota, Subaru, and Lexus drivers a single brand for the full build: suspension, armor, recovery, and overland gear.

IRONMAN 4X4 America today announced a significant expansion of its vehicle-specific product lineup for owners of popular Toyota, Subaru, and Lexus platforms: the drivers who want one vehicle that handles the Monday commute and the weekend trail with equal confidence. The expanded catalog spans the brand's full range of lift kits, suspension parts, bumpers, recovery equipment, lighting, and overland gear, all engineered and fitment-tested by make, model, and generation.

The growth reflects how today's off-road buyer actually drives. A 4Runner, a Crosstrek, or a Lexus GX is rarely a dedicated trail rig. It is a daily driver first. Ironman 4X4's suspension systems are tuned for exactly that balance, improving ground clearance, down travel, stance, and load capacity without giving up the on-road comfort owners rely on every day.

"We now offer much broader collections for the latest Toyota and Lexus vehicles than ever before," said Luke Schnacke, CEO, IRONMAN 4X4 America. "No other brand offers this breadth of accessories for these vehicles under one roof. From the lift kit to the rooftop tent, it all comes from one place, engineered to work together."

Across all three platforms, owners can now choose from Ironman 4X4's complete suspension range, including Foam Cell Pro and Nitro Gas systems, matched to how the vehicle is used: stock-comfort, occasional weekend loads, or full overland weight. Each kit ships with the springs, shocks, and hardware needed for a complete, bolt-on upgrade.

Toyota owners get the deepest coverage, with dedicated collections for the Toyota Tacoma (2nd, 3rd, and 4th generation), Toyota 4Runner (3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th generation), and Toyota Tundra (2nd and 3rd generation), alongside Land Cruiser, FJ Cruiser, and RAV4 support. Subaru drivers, including Crosstrek, Forester, and Outback owners, gain lift and suspension options engineered for the brand's symmetrical AWD platforms. And Lexus GX owners (470, 460, and 550) can now build out a premium SUV that is as capable off pavement as it is refined on it.

Beyond suspension, the expansion deepens Ironman 4X4's accessory breadth: front and rear bumpers, skid plates, recovery gear, LED lighting, roof racks, awnings, and rooftop tents. These are the components of a complete build, available from a single brand and backed by one warranty. Every kit ships with vehicle-specific fitment and is covered by Ironman 4X4's 4-year/unlimited-mile warranty, supported by a U.S.-based team of off-road enthusiasts in Sherwood, Oregon.

More information is available at ironman4x4.com.

IRONMAN 4X4 America, founded in 1958, brings more than 65 years of suspension engineering to off-road and overland enthusiasts across the United States. Originally a spring manufacturer supplying the military, Ford Motor Company, and Mack Trucks, the company today designs and engineers its own suspension systems, armor, and overland equipment, proven on the world's toughest terrain and trusted by consumers, militaries, OEMs, and NGOs worldwide. With U.S. operations headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon, domestic warehousing, a U.S.-based support team, and more than 8,000 verified 5-star reviews, IRONMAN 4X4 helps drivers go further and ride smoother.

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For more information about Ironman4x4 America, contact the company here:



Ironman4x4 America

(un)Common Logic

7873142555

uclseomanager@gmail.com

13921 SW Industry Lane Suite 115

Sherwood, OR 97140

United States of America