Corporate Policies Push for Breath Analyzers in High-Risk Industries to Enhance Employee Safety

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breath Analyzers Market by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The breath analyzers market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.95 billion in 2026 to USD 5.63 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The sector's expansion is significantly driven by workplace safety regulations and corporate policies that promote the adoption of breath analyzers across industries such as construction, mining, transportation, oil & gas, and manufacturing. These high-risk environments mandate stringent monitoring of employee sobriety to prevent accidents and minimize operational risks. Consequently, companies are increasingly implementing alcohol testing programs, including pre-employment, random, and post-incident testing using breath analyzers.

Breath analyzers are lauded for their rapid, non-invasive testing capabilities, making them ideal for regular workplace monitoring. Numerous countries' occupational health and safety standards recommend alcohol testing in safety-sensitive roles, bolstering the adoption of portable devices for real-time workplace policy compliance. The emphasis on employee safety and risk management is consequently fueling the demand for breath analyzers in industrial and corporate settings.

Fuel-cell breath analyzers, recognized globally as the standard in roadside alcohol testing, dominate the technology segment. Law enforcement agencies prioritize these devices due to their evidential-grade accuracy and ability to perform consistently under various environmental conditions. The preference for fuel-cell sensors for official drunk-driving enforcement programs is widespread, given their precise BAC measurements. As global initiatives to lower alcohol-related road accidents intensify, the deployment of these devices by law enforcement agencies continues to rise, enhancing the market share of the fuel-cell technology sector.

On the end-user front, the rising incidence of alcohol-related road accidents has prompted stricter government measures. Breath analyzers play a critical role in quickly identifying intoxicated drivers and preventing road fatalities. As impaired driving remains a significant factor in traffic deaths, authorities conduct regular roadside screening and sobriety checkpoints. Breath analyzers, with their ease of use and portability, enable efficient field testing, which is crucial for public safety improvement efforts. Consequently, the demand for these devices is increasing markedly among police departments.

North America leads the breath analyzers market due to its established manufacturers and technology providers, fostering innovation, product development, and early adoption of advanced devices. Prominent companies such as Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, and others are instrumental in this regional dominance. Investments in research and development improve the devices' accuracy, connectivity, and portability, while strong distribution networks and partnerships with law enforcement and healthcare institutions promote widespread device deployment.

By Company Type: Tier 1 (34%), Tier 2 (38%), Tier 3 (28%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (26%), Directors (35%), Others (39%)

By Region: North America (17%), Europe (39%), Asia Pacific (28%), Latin America (8%), Middle East & Africa (3%), GCC Countries (5%)

Research Coverage

The report assesses the breath analyzers market, forecasting its growth through analysis of technology, application, end-user, and regional segments. It includes competitor analyses with profiles, product offerings, and market strategies of leading players.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report equips market leaders and new entrants with revenue forecasts for the breath analyzers market, clarifying the competitive landscape to inform effective strategies. Stakeholders will gain insights into key drivers, challenges, and market opportunities.

This report provides insights into:

Key drivers (alcohol and drug abuse, government regulations, breath analyzers for disease detection), restraints (accuracy, hygiene concerns), opportunities (technological advancements, emerging markets), and challenges (regulatory fragmentation, legal acceptance)

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Details on product launches and trends in the breath analyzers market

Market Development: Insights into profitable markets by technology, application, end user, and region

Market Diversification: Information on new products, expanding markets, advancements, and investments

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth plans, offerings of major competitors

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 217 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Growing Alcohol and Drug Abuse Stringent Government Regulations Growing Use of Breath Analyzers in Detecting Various Diseases

Restraints Accuracy Concerns Hygiene Concerns

Opportunities Technological Advancements Emerging Markets Increasing Adoption of Breath Analyzers

Challenges Regulatory Fragmentation and Legal Acceptance



**Company Profiles**

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Acs)

Intoximeters, Inc.

Alcolizer Pty. Ltd.

Ak Globaltech

Quest Products, Inc.

Envitec Wismar GmbH

Andatech Private Limited

Abbott

Lion Laboratories

Cmi

Advanced Safety Devices

Bactrack, Inc.

Bedfont Scientific Ltd.

Pas Systems International

Alcopro, Inc.

Akers Biosciences, Inc.

C4 Development Ltd.

Guth Laboratories

Canary Health Technologies

Humors Tech

Hound Labs

Breathomix

Owlstone Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5inaj7

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