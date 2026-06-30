Travel Fatigue Treatments Gain Traction as Summer Travel Increases, Says Prana IV Therapy

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a review published in the National Library of Medicine , researchers found that jet lag can significantly impair sleep quality, alertness, cognitive performance, and overall well-being following long-distance travel. As summer travel volumes increase, Scottsdale-based wellness clinic Prana IV Therapy says growing awareness of these effects has contributed to increased interest in travel fatigue treatments designed to support recovery and hydration.

"Travel can be physically demanding in ways many people don't anticipate," said Kirk Wilson, RN, BSN, and co-founder of Prana IV Therapy. "Changes in time zones, long periods of sitting, disrupted sleep schedules, dehydration, and increased physical activity can all contribute to feelings of fatigue and sluggishness during and after a trip."

Research has shown that travel-related fatigue can result from a combination of factors, including sleep disruption, circadian rhythm changes, dehydration, and prolonged periods of inactivity. Long-haul flights, in particular, can affect sleep quality and hydration levels, making it more difficult for travelers to feel rested and energized upon arrival.

Prana IV Therapy notes that travelers commonly seek support focused on hydration , electrolyte replenishment, and nutrient intake as part of their overall wellness routine. Interest in travel fatigue treatments has grown alongside broader consumer demand for convenient wellness solutions that fit modern lifestyles .

Hydration remains one of the most frequently discussed aspects of travel wellness. Air travel can contribute to fluid loss due to low cabin humidity, while busy itineraries, increased outdoor activity, and changes in routine can make it more difficult for travelers to maintain consistent hydration habits.

"Many of the travelers we speak with are looking for practical ways to feel their best before an important business trip, vacation, or event," said Wilson.

"Travel should be enjoyable, not something people spend days recovering from," Wilson added. "Whether someone is traveling for work, leisure, or a major life event, preparation and recovery have become increasingly important parts of the travel experience."

About Prana IV Therapy

Prana IV Therapy is a wellness clinic based in Scottsdale, Arizona. They specialize in IV hydration and mobile IV services. The clinic provides customized treatments administered by registered nurses under medical supervision, focusing on safe, efficient care.