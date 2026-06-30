Planting Equipment Market to Reach $29.44 Billion by 2031, Driven by Digital Agronomy Innovations

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planting Equipment Market by Type (air seeders, seed drills, planters, others, Design, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global planting equipment market is forecasted to rise from USD 21.74 billion in 2026 to USD 29.44 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 6.3% from 2026 to 2031. The enhancement in digital agronomy tools, precision fertigation systems, and data-driven nutrient management platforms is revolutionizing both product development and on-field performance. Market leaders like Yara International are employing digital farming solutions to refine nutrient recommendations, augment nutrient use efficiency (NUE), and boost crop yield outcomes. Such innovations, alongside advancements in precision agriculture and controlled nutrient delivery systems, are set to further the market's growth.

Opportunities abound in this sector in line with the precision agriculture trend. Rising demand for higher crop yields, superior crop quality, and efficient use of resources is a catalyst for this growing market. Farmers benefit from advanced planting equipment that ensures precise seed placement, enhancing resource use efficiency, especially within row crops. Manufacturers have the opportunity to diversify their product ranges, offer crop-specific solutions, invest in automation, and bolster their dealer networks. Concurrently, the market is witnessing disruptions from digital farming platforms, operational automation, elevated sustainability standards, and a shift towards resource-efficient practices.

Advanced Formulation Technologies: The integration of AI and machine learning in planting equipment is enabling farmers to optimize seed placement and planting density, thereby improving decision-making concerning soil health and weather conditions.

The integration of AI and machine learning in planting equipment is enabling farmers to optimize seed placement and planting density, thereby improving decision-making concerning soil health and weather conditions. Precision Fertigation Systems: The merger of GPS guidance, sensors, IoT devices, and real-time monitoring platforms has enhanced planting process accuracy, optimized input use, reduced operation costs, and maximized yield potential.

Mechanical Planting Equipment Dominance: Holding a substantial market share, the mechanical planting equipment segment remains cost-effective and user-friendly, widely adopted by small to medium-scale farmers, especially in developing countries. Despite the growing popularity of automated equipment, mechanical variants remain preferred for their reliability under varying conditions.

Planter Technological Growth: Planters have become one of the fastest-growing segments, ensuring precise seed positioning, spacing, and depth-critical for improving seed germination and plant growth. These are particularly popular for row crops such as corn, soybeans, and cotton, endorsed by modern, large-scale farmers. Increased emphasis on efficiency has further driven demand for planter technologies.

Industry Insights: Discussions with CEOs, directors, and executives from key market organizations reveal varied perspectives:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (45%), Tier 3 (30%)

By Designation: Directors (20%), Managers (50%), Executives (30%)

By Region: North America (25%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (20%), South America (15%), Rest of the World (10%)

Prominent industry players include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Vaderstad AB, and others.

Research Scope and Coverage: This report categorizes the global planting equipment market by type (air seeders, seed drills, planters), design (mechanical, automatic), crop type, and region. It explores key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report includes detailed competitor analysis, featuring strategies, solutions, and service launches by leading players. It also discusses startups shaping the market's landscape.

Reasons to Purchase: The report provides approximations of revenue figures for the planting equipment market and subsegments. It allows stakeholders to understand the market's competitive landscape to facilitate better business positioning and strategic planning. Insights into key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are included to understand market dynamics.

Region-specific Insights: Analyzes growth opportunities across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Rest of the World, providing strategic guidance for expansion initiatives.

Analyzes growth opportunities across Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Rest of the World, providing strategic guidance for expansion initiatives. Competitive Intelligence: Detailed profiling of market leaders, highlighting recent product launches and strategic developments.

Detailed profiling of market leaders, highlighting recent product launches and strategic developments. Demand Forecasts: Growth projections developed using methodologies validated by experts and official data, crucial for investment and market opportunity assessment

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $21.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $29.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers

Rising Adoption of Precision Agriculture Labor Shortages in Agriculture Increasing Demand for Higher Crop Productivity Government Subsidies & Farm Mechanization Programs



4.2.2 Restraints

High Initial Investment Cost Fragmented Land Holdings Limited Technical Awareness & Training Dependence on Seasonal Demand & Weather Conditions



4.2.3 Opportunities

Growth of Smart & Autonomous Planting Equipment Expansion in Emerging Markets Equipment-As-A-Service (EaaS)/Custom Hiring Models



4.2.4 Challenges

Integration with Diverse Farm Conditions High Maintenance & After-Sales Service Requirements Price Sensitivity in Developing Markets



14 Company Profiles

Deere & Company

Agco Corporation

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Vaderstad Ab

Kinze Manufacturing

Bourgault Industries Ltd.

Kuhn Group

Seedmaster Manufacturing Ltd.

Horsch Maschinen GmbH

Matermacc S.P.A.

Lemken GmbH & Co. KG

Maschio Gaspardo

Kubota Corporation

Sfoggia Agriculture Division

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Amazone

Orthman Manufacturing, Inc

Equalizer Planters

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Novag

Agrisem International SAS

Kockerling

Landoll Corp

Nardi Group





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2lhz2

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