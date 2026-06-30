Off-Highway Plastics Market to Reach USD 13.08 Billion by 2030, Driven by Demand for Lightweight Materials

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Plastics Market by Material Type, Process Type, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The off-highway plastics market is projected to increase from USD 9.44 billion in 2025 to USD 13.08 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.8%. The demand for lightweight materials in heavy equipment to boost fuel efficiency and reduce costs is a major growth driver. This trend is evident across construction, agriculture, and mining sectors, with global infrastructure development and urban expansion necessitating durable plastics to replace heavier metals.

Electrification and hybrid technology in off-highway vehicles create further market opportunities for specialized plastics for battery enclosures and thermal systems. Compliance with stringent emission regulations has fueled the use of high-performance polymers like polyamides and polypropylenes. The market is also witnessing the emergence of heat-resistant, recyclable plastics designed for extreme conditions, particularly in developing countries with growing mechanization.

Polyamide Growth

Polyamide emerges as the fastest-growing material in the off-highway plastics market due to its mechanical strength and resistance traits. Industries such as construction, agriculture, and mining necessitate equipment that endures high stress and temperatures, driving demand for polyamide's structural benefits. Its use extends to gears, engine components, and connectors, and its potential to replace metals with weight-reducing glass fiber reinforcement stands out, especially necessary for electric vehicle applications that combat high temperature and prevent electrical conduction.

Extrusion Process

Extrusion is a prominent process in the market, crucial for manufacturing consistent plastic parts like pipes, hoses, and cables used in robust fluid and sealing systems. It enables the efficient production of diverse thermoplastics, including enhanced strength and chemical resistance materials. Technological advancements such as co-extrusion bolster extrusion's effectiveness, expanding material performance capabilities widely employed in off-highway machinery.

Agriculture Sector Expansion

Agriculture is the fastest-growing end-user segment. Demand is fueled by rising food needs and innovative farming technologies. Farm machinery that requires lightweight, corrosion-resistant plastics for integral parts is becoming essential. Plastics' role in reducing equipment weight and enhancing field maneuverability is critical. High-performance polymers resist agricultural adversities, necessitating durable plastic components in the evolving practice of precision farming and smart agriculture.

North America Market Dynamics

North America is the second-fastest-growing region due to investments in infrastructure upgrades and modernized agriculture and mining practices. The demand for lightweight plastic materials is increasing in response to rising construction and agriculture equipment needs linked to governmental projects and precision agriculture. North America's established R&D, alongside advanced manufacturing technologies, supports market growth, particularly in electrophiletic and hybrid vehicle applications that require specialized plastics.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market include Bemis Manufacturing Company, EVCO Plastics, MacLean-Fogg, Gemini Group, Inc., Lippert, Mack Molding Co., Rochling, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Trelleborg AB, and Varroc Group. The report provides an extensive analysis of these players' market strategies, company developments, and technological innovations.

Research and Analysis Overview

The research outlines a comprehensive analysis of the off-highway plastics market's growth potential across segments like material and process type, end-user, and region. It includes a competitive assessment, analysis of market drivers, opportunities, and insights on innovation within the industry. The findings aim to guide market leaders/new entrants in strategizing their market positions while understanding key industry trends and challenges.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 254 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**Market Dynamics**

Drivers Increasing Infrastructure Development and Construction Activities Worldwide Cost-Effective Alternatives to Metals Advanced Manufacturing & Multi-Material Molding

Restraints Capital & Operational Costs of On-Site Energy Systems Exposure to Capital Expenditure Cycles

Opportunities Low-Carbon Polymer Adoption in Heavy Equipment Real-Time Structural Monitoring Using Smart Materials

Challenges Environmental Regulations Impacting Polymer Formulations

Case Studies Precision Injection Molded HVAC System Redesign for Enhanced Performance in Heavy Duty Off-Highway Trucks Lightweight Metal-To-Composite Bracket Conversion for Enhanced Commercial Vehicle Performance Evco Plastics Molded-In Color Innovation for Durable Off-Highway Exterior Panels



**Company Profiles**

Evco Plastics

Rochling

Maclean-Fogg

Lippert

Trelleborg Ab

Mack Molding Co.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Gemini Group, Inc.

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Varroc Group

Adkev Inc.

Agape Plastics

Ashley Industrial Molding, Inc.

Aztec Plastic Company

Centro Inc.

Consolidated Metco, Inc.

Curbell Plastics, Inc.

Dover High-Performance Plastics

Flambeau, Inc.

Pexco

Rede Parts

Say Plastics

Shriram Pistons

Steinwall

Taizhou Echofast Mould Co. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73zofe

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