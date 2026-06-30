Carahsoft Named 2025 Equinix AMER Distributor of the Year Partner Award Winner

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2025 AMER Distributor of the Year by Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company®, for the second year in a row. The award was announced on May 19, 2026, and highlights the significant impact Carahsoft has had in expanding Equinix’s reach in the Public Sector.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Equinix as the 2025 AMER Distributor of the Year for the second consecutive year,” said Evan Slack, Sales Director overseeing the Equinix Team at Carahsoft. “This award reflects the strength of our collaboration with Equinix and the continued dedication of our reseller partners, who play a critical role in delivering innovative digital infrastructure solutions to the Public Sector. Together, we are helping Government agencies modernize their IT environments, strengthen connectivity and support emerging technologies through scalable, secure and reliable solutions.”

As Equinix’s Public Sector distributor since 2022, Carahsoft has played a key role in expanding Equinix’s reach across the Public Sector, streamlining access for customers through contract vehicles while equipping partners with additional sales and solution resources, go-to-market capabilities and enhanced support. In 2025, the partnership achieved new milestones through increased marketing engagement, partner-focused campaigns and collaborative events designed to accelerate Public Sector adoption of Equinix solutions. Carahsoft also hosted Equinix’s first onsite partner event, bringing together 45 partners and supporting successful marketing initiatives throughout the year that generated significant digital transformation value for Public Sector customers and revenue for partners.

“We are proud to recognize Carahsoft as the 2025 AMER Distributor of the Year,” said Kevin Thames, VP, AMER Channel Sales, Equinix. “This honor reflects their strong execution, customer focus and alignment with our shared go-to-market priorities. Carahsoft’s expertise has helped accelerate Public Sector growth and expand access to secure, scalable, infrastructure across the entire AI continuum from multicloud to private AI. We look forward to continuing our momentum together.”

Equinix’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4600 or equinix@carahsoft.com; or explore Equinix’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who are enabling Government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs; from creating efficiencies within agencies to bolstering national security and defense. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for AI Infrastructure, Generative and Agentic AI, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com