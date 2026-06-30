EMEA-Based International Bank Eliminates the Risk of DDoS Downtime with MazeBolt RADAR™

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MazeBolt, the leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, today announced that a leading private European bank has gained critical visibility into its scrubbing center, CPE, and WAF vulnerabilities by leveraging patented, nondisruptive attack simulations delivered by MazeBolt RADAR™.

As one of Europe’s most dynamic financial institutions – with a high bar for business continuity and operational resilience – the bank sought a more proactive approach to validating the effectiveness of its DDoS protection strategy against known and AI-orchestrated threats. After initially deploying RADAR to continuously validate its core, public-facing internet services, the organization has progressively expanded coverage across its security stack.

Following the successful, validated remediation of key vulnerabilities in its scrubbing center and on-premises CPE, the bank extended the validation process. With DDoS attack complexity growing at record speed, the bank wanted to adopt a “defense-in-depth” strategy that would include testing their WAF. Using RADAR’s full telemetry, they decided to not only validate the WAF as part of the complete protection stack, but also to test how it would perform against Layer 7 attacks if other protection layers were bypassed. This novel approach allows them to gain visibility into a more niche attack scenario.

By using RADAR, the bank’s executives are able to closely track DDoS exposure and the de-risking of their environment. Their team has started to continuously validate the bank’s DDoS defense architecture through automated, nondisruptive simulations running on a weekly basis across ISO layers 3, 4 and 7. Moreover, RADAR generates reports which are sent automatically to SOC teams at the end of a simulation. The continuous identification of DDoS defense vulnerabilities before they can be exploited has effectively eliminated the operational risk of damaging DDoS downtime.

“Organizations are realizing that deploying DDoS protection is only half the challenge. Ensuring those protections continue to work as environments evolve is equally critical,” said Matthew Andriani, CEO and Founder of MazeBolt. “Organizations running RADAR significantly reduce the risk of damaging DDoS downtime. They are able to identify configuration challenges in Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments and obtain visibility into defense vulnerabilities. On average, we reduce customers’ DDoS exposure from 37% vulnerable attack vectors to under 2% by continuously identifying and enabling the remediation of security misconfigurations before attackers can exploit them. This is critical in the AI era.”

The bank’s recent, multi-year renewal of its RADAR deployment comes at a time that emerging AI models are dramatically accelerating the discovery of security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. AI-orchestrated attacks operate at machine speed, while AI-generated attack vectors continue to challenge defenses with novel, emerging threats. AI now allows attackers to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in minutes rather than days or weeks. As a result, organizations cannot rely on annual or periodic point-in-time DDoS testing since evolving attack techniques outpace traditional testing cycles.

MazeBolt research shows that more than 99% of organizations surveyed experienced damaging DDoS attacks during the past 12 months, yet 86% continue to test their DDoS defenses only once a year or less. RADAR’s continuous, nondisruptive validation enables organizations to continuously measure, optimize, and strengthen their DDoS resilience, reducing the risk of costly downtime while ensuring business continuity and regulatory readiness.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt ensures business continuity by delivering DDoS resiliency against today’s AI-driven, rapidly evolving attacks. RADAR™ by MazeBolt continuously validates DDoS defenses with zero disruption, running thousands of simulations across the entire attack surface to uncover critical vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Powered by AI, RADAR SmartCycle™ anticipates which attack vectors are most likely to succeed, prioritizes what to fix first, and continuously re-validates defenses as environments change and threats adapt. The result is measurable reduction in DDoS risk, stronger regulatory alignment, and automated DDoS protection that prevents the operational, reputational, and financial damages caused by damaging DDoS downtime. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

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Howard Silverman

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