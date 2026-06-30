Children’s Miracle Network Welcomes DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation as New National Partner

Salt Lake City, UT, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Miracle Network announced the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation as a new national partner, marking the beginning of a strategic relationship focused on helping children thrive through access to sports, play and sports-based treatment opportunities.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation will provide support to four children’s hospitals that are part of Children's Miracle Network. The pilot will help expand access to programs and services that use sports, physical activity, and play to support children’s health and well-being.

“At Children’s Miracle Network, we know children’s health and well-being are supported in many ways — through advanced medical care, family support, moments of joy and opportunities for kids to experience what childhood should feel like,” said Aimee Daily, Ph.D., President and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network. “We are grateful to welcome the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation as a new national partner and excited to explore how movement and play can bring strength, confidence and joy to more families throughout their care journeys.”

Children’s Miracle Network and the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation will work together to help hospitals fund sports medicine programs, adaptive sports, rehabilitation services, access-to-play initiatives and other programs that help children recover and thrive throughout their medical journeys.

“At The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, we believe sports have the power to change lives. Through our partnership with Children's Miracle Network, we're proud to help bring the joy, comfort, and healing benefits of play to children facing medical challenges,” said Rick Jordan, Vice President of Dick’s Foundation. "Every child deserves the opportunity to experience the positive impact of sports and movement, and we hope this new program creates meaningful moments for children and families."

This partnership reflects Children’s Miracle Network’s continued growth as a trusted nonprofit partner for leading national brands committed to making a meaningful impact for children and families. Together, CMN and the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation will explore new ways to support local children’s hospitals and the programs that help kids build strength, confidence and resilience.

Children’s Miracle Network is grateful to Marriott for the introduction to the organization and looks forward to sharing additional updates as the partnership continues to grow.

For more information about Children’s Miracle Network, visit cmn.org.

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About Children’s Miracle Network:

For more than 40 years, Children’s Miracle Network® has been a symbol of hope, elevating possibilities for every child in need of care. As the leading charity impacting children’s healthcare, we unite people, partners and programs to raise urgently needed funds for children’s hospitals across the U.S. and Canada.

Wherever you see our iconic balloon, you’ll find donors, corporate partners and fundraising programs joining forces to help hospitals meet their most critical needs—from life-changing care and advanced equipment to innovative research and family support. Every dollar raised benefits the local children’s hospital, bringing brighter futures within reach for all kids.

Learn more at cmn.org.

Media Contact:

Christina Vitale, Communications Manager | cvitale@cmn.org | O: 801-214-7400

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