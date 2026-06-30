Global Industrial Process Heating Market to Hit USD 17.47 Billion by 2032

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Process Heating Market by Gas Heating, Electric Heating - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global industrial process heating market is projected to grow from USD 13.36 billion in 2026 to USD 17.47 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market's expansion is driven by increased demand for energy-efficient, low-emission heating systems, particularly in industries such as metals, chemicals, oil & gas, and food & beverage. These systems offer precise temperature control, enhanced thermal efficiency, and improved process reliability, essential for optimized industrial operations. The shift towards electric heating technologies and cleaner fuel alternatives is further driven by industries aiming to reduce carbon emissions and meet stringent environmental regulations.

Advancements in burner technologies, smart control systems, and digital monitoring are enhancing energy utilization and operational safety. The replacement of conventional systems and industrialization in emerging economies are also contributing to market growth.

Burners expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the gas-powered heating market

The demand for efficient, low-emission heating solutions in various industries is driving the high CAGR growth of burners. These advanced technologies offer precise temperature control and improved combustion efficiency, promoting cost optimization and sustainability. Low-NOx and high-efficiency burners help industries meet strict environmental regulations. Modern burners ensure uniform heat distribution, supporting process consistency and product quality, with integration capabilities enhancing operational reliability.

The chemical industry to dominate the gas-powered heating market

The chemical industry's extensive reliance on continuous, high-temperature processing boosts gas-powered heating market demand. Essential for operations like distillation and reforming, these heating systems enhance process efficiency and product quality through precise control and even heat distribution. Advanced technologies result in greater thermal efficiency and energy demand reductions, supporting industry sustainability goals and compliance with regulatory standards.

Europe's significant share in the gas-powered process heating market

Europe's focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and advanced infrastructure positions it as a leading region in the gas-powered process heating market. With well-established industries such as chemicals, food & beverage, and automotive, the region benefits from reliable, high-performance heating systems. Notable countries like Germany and France emphasize electrification and smart control integration, supporting industry modernization initiatives and reducing carbon emissions.

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (35%), Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: Sales & Marketing Heads/Directors (35%), Regional & Global Business Unit Heads (30%), Market Intelligence & Strategy Leads (25%), Others (10%)

By Region: North America (37%), Europe (36%), Asia Pacific (22%), RoW (5%)

The report profiles key players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Siemens (Germany), Emerson (US), ANDRITZ AG (Austria), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fives Group (France), Bloom Engineering Company, Inc. (US), Fireye, LLC (US), NOXMAT (Germany), SixCarbon Technology Co. Ltd. (China), and Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company (US).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the industrial process heating market based on heating technology, industry, and regions. It provides in-depth information on market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Competitive developments including acquisitions, product launches, and expansions by key players are analyzed.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

This report offers insights into revenue approximations for the market and its segments, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape. It provides an understanding of market dynamics, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Insights Provided Include:

Analysis of drivers like process throughput and temperature uniformity.

Insights into emerging heating technologies and digital control solutions.

Information on lucrative markets across regions.

Details of new product developments and industry investments.

In-depth assessment of leading players' market share and strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $17.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



3. Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing demand for efficient heating solutions across various industries. Advancements in technology leading to the development of innovative heating systems.

Challenges High initial costs associated with the deployment of advanced heating technologies. Stringent environmental regulations affecting market expansion in certain regions.

Case Studies An industrial case showing significant energy savings using hybrid heating systems. Impact analysis of regulatory frameworks on heating equipment manufacturers.

Industry Trends The shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly heating solutions. Integration of IoT in industrial heating for improved efficiency.

Opportunities Growth in renewable energy sectors providing opportunities for market expansion. Rising adoption of smart appliances in end-user industries.



6. Industrial Process Heating Market, Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens

Emerson

Andritz

ABB

Fives

Bloom Engineering Company, Inc.

Fireye, LLC

Noxmat

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Thermon

Weishaupt Group

Riello S.P.A

Spirax Sarco Limited

Zeeco, Inc.

Combustion Concept Pvt. Ltd.

Dunphy Combustion Ltd.

Durag Group

Esa S.P.A.

Industrial Combustion

John Zink

Kanthal Ab

Karl Dungs GmbH & Co. KG

Saacke GmbH

Selas Heat Technology Company

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8pc2bl

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