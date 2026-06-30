Building & Construction to Lead Isocyanates End-Use Industry with Rising Energy Efficiency Demands

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Isocyanates Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isocyanates market is set to expand from USD 32.23 billion in 2025 to USD 39.68 billion by 2030, displaying a CAGR of 4.2% during this period. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for polyurethane, a key component in various industries. Significant contributors include urbanization, infrastructure development, and the automotive sector's expansion, particularly in lightweight and electric vehicles. These advancements have driven the use of rigid polyurethane foams for building insulation and cold storage purposes.

The demand also extends to flexible polyurethane foams in furniture and bedding manufacturing, with the Asia Pacific region emerging as a prominent market driver due to robust manufacturing activities and additional capacity. Regulatory initiatives promoting energy efficiency and sustainable material usage further bolster the upward trend in the isocyanates market. While challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and tight environmental regulations persist, innovation and increased industrial applications promise continued growth.

MDI Segment Dominance

The MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) segment is projected to hold the largest market share from 2025 to 2030. MDI's primary application is in producing rigid polyurethane foam, noted for its thermal efficiency and strength-to-weight ratio, making it ideal for building insulation, refrigeration, and cold chain infrastructure. It also finds use in flexible foams, binders, elastomers, adhesives, and sealants, catering to automotive, furniture, footwear, and industrial markets.

MDI's superior mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and low volatility make it more suitable than TDI (toluene diisocyanate) for construction and industrial applications. The growing emphasis on energy-efficient buildings and infrastructure development globally significantly boosts the demand for MDI-based insulation products, further solidifying its market position, especially with large-scale production facilities in the Asia Pacific and technological advancements.

Leading End-Use Industry: Building & Construction

The building & construction sector dominates the isocyanates market due to its reliance on polyurethanes. Isocyanates, particularly MDI, are pivotal in creating rigid polyurethane foams, integral for insulating components and cold storage due to their structural and thermal properties.

The increasing regulatory focus on energy efficiency and the surge in residential and commercial construction in developing economies are driving the demand for high-energy-performance insulation materials. This growth is further complemented by the expansion of coatings, sealants, adhesives, and waterproofing systems that enhance durability and weather resistance, boosting isocyanates' market share in construction.

Asia Pacific: Market Leader

The Asia Pacific region is the largest isocyanate consumer, propelled by comprehensive construction projects and strong manufacturing capabilities. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea generate significant demand for rigid polyurethane foam products for insulation and energy-efficient structures.

The region's burgeoning population, rising disposable incomes, and middle-class expansion have amplified the demand for housing and consumer goods, driving isocyanate consumption. With robust isocyanate production facilities, particularly in China, offering competitive pricing and strong export supply, Asia Pacific sustains its market leadership. Government-backed industrial development and infrastructure investments further augment the region's isocyanate market growth.

Research Methodology

In-depth interviews with CEOs, marketing directors, and other industry experts, coupled with extensive secondary research, informed the market size determination for various segments. The sample included

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30%, Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: Managers - 15%, Directors - 20%, Others - 65%

By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 35%, Middle East & Africa - 5%, South America - 5%

Key players include BASF (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Wanhua (China), Huntsman International LLC (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), Hanwha Solutions (South Korea), Cangzhou Dahua Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Dow (US). Comprehensive competitive analysis of these companies, highlighting profiles, developments, and strategies, is included.

Report Insights

This report delineates the isocyanates market by type, end-use industry, application, and region, offering estimates of overall market value. It provides detailed analysis of key industry players, their business overviews, strategies, and expansions in the isocyanates market.

Acquisition of this Report Offers:

Industry Trends: Analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth

Market Penetration: Detailed insights on isocyanates offered by top global players

Product Development: Upcoming technologies, product launches, expansions, and acquisitions

Market Development: Insight into lucrative emerging markets globally

Market Capacity: Companies' production capacities and forthcoming expansions

Competitive Assessment: In-depth evaluation of market share, strategies, products, and capabilities of leading players





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 312 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $32.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



**4 Market Dynamics**

Drivers Surging Demand for Polyurethane Foams in Insulation & Lightweight Materials Automotive Industry Electrification & Weight Reduction Shift to Advanced Coatings with Enhanced Durability and Low Voc Compliance

Restraints Stringent Regulatory Environment for Isocyanate Handling Substitution Risks from Emerging Polymer Technologies

Opportunities Development of Bio-based & Greener Isocyanate Routes Rapid Growth of Footwear & Technical Textile Applications Increasing Demand in Renewable Energy Sectors

Challenges Technical Formulation Complexity at End-users Feedstock Supply Chain Disruptions

Case Studies Advancing Automotive Lightweighting Through Isocyanate-based Polyurethane Systems Energy-Efficient Buildings with Isocyanate-based Polyurethane Insulation Systems Strengthened Electronics Durability and Thermal Management Through Isocyanate Technologies



**14 Company Profiles**

BASF

Covestro AG

Tosoh Corporation

Wanhua

Sabic

Hanwha Solutions

Huntsman International LLC

Dow

Mitsui Chemicals Inc

Cangzhou Dahua Group Co. Ltd.

Oci Company Ltd.

Sapici S.P.A.

Karoon Petrochemical Company

Gansu Yinguang Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Arkem Kimya San. Tic. A.S

Shandong Inov Polyurethane Co. Ltd

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

Sadara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aaog7s

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