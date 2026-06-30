Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Contract Manufacturing & Research Market by Service, Product, Animal Type - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The veterinary contract manufacturing & research market is poised for robust expansion, projected to grow from USD 6.38 billion in 2026 to USD 9.24 billion by 2031, at a remarkable CAGR of 7.7%. Several pivotal factors are propelling this growth, especially the increased demand for outsourced development and manufacturing services as animal health enterprises aim to expedite product pipelines, curtail internal costs, and leverage specialized expertise for sophisticated therapeutics like biologics, vaccines, and advanced formulations. The industry's trajectory towards targeted, data-driven treatment methods accentuates the necessity for superior research, analytical testing, and GMP-compliant production.

The mounting incidence of chronic, infectious, and zoonotic diseases in companion and livestock animals is also augmenting the demand for rapid and efficient R&D processes. Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) are instrumental in this landscape, delivering scalable manufacturing, high-throughput screening, and advanced study capabilities. The steady modernization of veterinary healthcare, marked by the adoption of real-time monitoring tools, digital workflows, and refined clinical trial management, further bolsters reliance on specialized outsourcing partners.

Technological innovations play a vital role as the integration of AI for predictive modeling, automation in bioprocessing, and enhanced analytical platforms accelerates market growth by enhancing precision, truncating development timelines, and expanding the relevance of outsourced services across preclinical, clinical, and commercial stages.

By animal type, the companion animals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The software & services sector is forecasted to achieve significant growth owing to rising pet ownership, escalating expenditures on advanced treatments, and surging demand for inventive therapeutics for pets. Prevalent conditions like cancer, obesity, allergies, and chronic ailments in pets are driving this demand, with owners increasingly investing in premium care alongside the growing humanization of pets and expanded insurance coverage. Consequently, there is a greater outsourcing of R&D, manufacturing, and clinical studies to CDMOs and CROs.

By end user, the multinational animal-health companies segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Veterinary clinics, in particular, dominated the market segment in 2024 due to their extensive product pipelines and globally regulated supply chains that necessitate regular investment in advanced therapeutics, vaccines, and diagnostics. These dynamics, combined with high production volumes, foster a strong reliance on specialized outsourcing partners for formulation, scale-up, analytical testing, and clinical research. Therefore, they constitute the primary demand drivers for the market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, brisk growth is expected, powered by the rise in livestock production, increased pet ownership, and burgeoning investments in animal health infrastructure, especially in China, India, and Southeast Asia. The region is observing rapid expansion in veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturing, a higher uptake of advanced biologics and diagnostics, and robust government support for disease control and vaccination programs. Lower operational costs, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the emergence of local CDMOs and CROs further attract global animal health companies, accelerating growth.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (60%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (10%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (50%), and Other Designations (20%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (10%), and the Middle East & Africa (5%)

Breakdown of demand-side primary interviews:

By End User: Multinational animal-health companies (59%), mid-sized/specialty animal-health firms (26%), and start-ups & veterinary biotech firms (15%)

By Designation: R&D directors/heads of research (47%), product development & innovation managers (22%), regulatory affairs managers/directors (15%), and others (16%)

By Region: North America (25%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), Latin America (11%), and the Middle East & Africa (15%)

Research CoverageThe market study encompasses the veterinary contract manufacturing & research domain across various segments, aiming to estimate market size and growth potential by service, product type, animal type, end user, and region. Furthermore, it provides a comprehensive competitive analysis of key market players, including company profiles, product offerings, and pivotal market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report The report illuminates market trends, assisting established and emerging firms in acquiring a larger market share. It delivers insights into key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market growth trajectory.

This report provides insights into the following points:

Analysis of key drivers (growth in animal health spending and increasing complexity of veterinary biologics), and restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing market growth

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies and service launches in the market

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets; analysis of markets for various types of veterinary CDMO & CRO services across regions

Exhaustive information about services, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments

In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, services, and capabilities of leading market players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 498 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growth in Animal Health Spending Increasing Complexity of Veterinary Biologics Rising Regulatory Requirements for GMP, Biosecurity, and Environmental Compliance

Restraints Limited Specialized Infrastructure Long Approval Timelines & Regulatory Diversity Globally

Opportunities Geographic Expansion into Emerging Markets Digital CRO Services

Challenges Challenges in Clinical Trial Recruitment Difficulty in Scaling Sterile/Biologics Capacity Quickly



Company Profiles

Argenta Holdco Limited

Aenova Group

Fareva SA

Vetio

Trirx Pharmaceutical Services

Indian Immunologicals Ltd.

Recipharm Ab

Labiana

Syngene International Limited

CZ Vaccines

Labcorp

Eurofins Scientific

Charles River Laboratories

Knoell Germany GmbH

Evotec

Klifovet GmbH

Clinglobal

Bioagile Therapeutics Private Limited

Vetspin Srl

Veterinary Research Management

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sumnnn

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