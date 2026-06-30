Aeroplan and Club Avolta Forge Loyalty Program Partnership in North America

New partnership gives Aeroplan Members more ways to earn throughout their airport journey

Members can earn Aeroplan points at participating Avolta retail locations, including Hudson and Dufry stores, with HMSHost dining locations to follow later this year

Partnership will expand to nearly 1,900 participating airport retail and food & beverage outlets across North America



MONTRÉAL, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroplan and Club Avolta are launching a new collaboration giving members more ways to earn points throughout their travel journey. Starting today, Aeroplan Members who link their Aeroplan and Club Avolta accounts through the Club Avolta app will be able to earn Aeroplan points on eligible purchases at more than 900 Avolta airport and travel retail locations.





Through the partnership, members will also earn one Aeroplan point for every C$2 spent on eligible purchases in-store at participating locations operated by Avolta’s Hudson and Dufry, and when pre-ordering through Avolta’s Reserve & Collect online service and via the company’s Club Avolta app.

Later this year, the partnership will expand to Avolta’s HMSHost dining locations, allowing members to earn on eligible food and beverage purchases at casual dining restaurants, quick-service outlets, bars, and Grab & Go locations. Once fully expanded, the partnership will include nearly 1,900 participating airport retail and food and beverage outlets across North America.

Travellers who link their Aeroplan and Club Avolta accounts can also unlock access to offers, rewards, and cross-promotions across Air Canada’s global network and at Avolta’s duty-free, convenience, and participating specialty retail outlets.

Participating locations include major Canadian airports such as:

Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR)

Calgary International Airport (YYC)

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Participating outlets also include major U.S. airports such as Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO), and Chicago O’Hare (ORD).

“The Club Avolta and Aeroplan partnership represents a transformational milestone for Club Avolta as our first North American airline loyalty integration,” said Atousa Ghoreichi, Avolta’s Senior Vice President of Digital, North America. “With Club Avolta, we’re enhancing the Air Canada customer journey by providing additional earning opportunities to Aeroplan Members. As our partnership grows to nearly 1,900 retail and food & beverage outlets in North America, there will be endless ways for travellers to earn.”

“Travel starts well before the boarding gate, and we want to make more of it rewarding for our members,” said Scott O’Leary, Vice President, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. “Our partnership with Avolta brings Aeroplan into moments that are already part of how people travel –grabbing a bite before their flight, picking up a duty-free deal – creating more ways for our members to earn across the entire trip.”

With over 16 million members worldwide, Club Avolta is the world’s first global loyalty program spanning duty-free, duty-paid, and F&B that has redefined how travellers engage with retail, dining, and convenience services across the globe. Visit ClubAvolta.com and aircanada.com/aeroplan to join the community and start earning.

Aeroplan Celebrated at the 2026 Freddie Awards

This marks Aeroplan’s fourth consecutive winning year at the Freddie Awards, the travel loyalty industry’s most respected honours, based on votes from more than 9 million loyalty members globally. Aeroplan is proud to be recognized for earning several top honours at this year’s Freddie Awards, including Program of the Year.

About Aeroplan

Air Canada’s Aeroplan is Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million active members worldwide. Aeroplan Members can earn or redeem points with over 50 airlines to 1,300+ destinations globally, without blackouts or surcharges. Redeem for one-way short-haul flights starting at 6,000 points, Air Canada Vacations packages, and 9,000+ hotel partner properties, or shop brands like Amazon, Apple, and Dyson via the Aeroplan eStore, with redemptions starting at 3,500 points. To join Aeroplan and start turning daily purchases into points for flights, hotel stays, gifts and more, visit aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

About Avolta AG

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) is a global leader at the intersection of travel retail and food & beverage, delivering integrated shopping and dining experiences across airports, motorways, cruise lines, ferries, rail and other high-traffic travel locations worldwide.

Avolta’s global workforce operates in more than 70 countries and across nearly 1,000 locations, managing around 5,100 points of sale. Its traveler-centric strategy is built on digital, data and continuous innovation, while its scale and reach, across multiple travel environments, strengthens resilience and underpins consistent operational and financial performance.

To learn more, visit avoltaworld.com

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