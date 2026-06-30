Real Intent Meridian CDC with Microarchitectural Analysis (MA) Transforms Clock Domain Crossing Sign-Off

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced Meridian CDC with Microarchitectural Analysis (MA), a major leap forward for its industry-leading Meridian CDC clock domain crossing static sign-off tool. The advancement reduces the designer CDC sign-off review burden by 95 percent, accelerating sign-off for even the most complex multi-clock SoCs.

CDC Sign-Off Limited by Tool Taxonomy and Design Understanding

Existing clock domain crossing sign-off tools rely on structural analysis, with traditional CDC tool taxonomy limited to clocks, resets, synchronizers, data-crossings, transmitter flops, and FIFOs. Structural analysis then creates the best possible organization of these components into violations – but does not fully understand underlying design intent.

As design complexity grows, this produces a high number of false positives, with the burden of disposing of them falling on the designer. The violation reports require extensive manual review to confirm which violations represent actual design errors.

Meridian CDC with MA: 95 Percent Lower Review Burden

Meridian CDC now leverages Real Intent's unique microarchitectural analysis technology to infer functional intent context directly from RTL, identifying standard functional components that structural analysis cannot completely recognize – such as FIFOs, FSMs, counters, RAMs, shifters, register files and pulse synchronizers.

This richer understanding enables an expanded CDC taxonomy that accurately scopes and classifies crossings at the level of functional intent, in addition to structural analysis.

The result: Meridian CDC with MA generates violation reports with up to 98 percent precision in terms of actual errors to violations reported, reducing the designer review burden by up to 95 percent.

For more information on Meridian CDC with microarchitectural analysis, please visit https://www.realintent.com/clock-domain-crossing-meridian-cdc/

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate the shift left in advanced functional verification of digital designs. Its static sign-off product capabilities include RTL linting, clock domain crossing, reset domain crossing; microarchitectural integrity, DFT, hardware security, and connectivity & glitch. Real Intent customers include more than fifty major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit www.realintent.com.