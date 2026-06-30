WORLDLINE : Worldline’s partnership with Crédit Agricole is evolving - Press release

Press Release





Paris La Défense, Montrouge, 30 June, 2026

Worldline’s partnership with Crédit Agricole is evolving with the acquisition of 100% of CAWL by Crédit Agricole



CAWL will continue integrating Worldline Group’s acceptance solutions into its payment solutions

Worldline [Euronext WLN] and Crédit Agricole announce an evolution of their partnership for merchant payment services in France, with Crédit Agricole acquiring 100% of CAWL. This deal was completed today, June 30, 2026.

The two groups are launching a new phase of their collaboration to continue the commercial momentum initiated by the partnership, while simplifying its operating structure, thus evolving their cooperation from an equity-based model to a commercial partnership.

To that end, Crédit Agricole acquires all shares held by the Worldline group in CAWL, thus becoming its sole shareholder and maintaining the initial ambition to make CAWL a major player in merchant payment services in France. CAWL, for its part, will continue to integrate Worldline group acceptance solutions into its offerings to build on the initial success achieved within the framework of the partnership.

Initiated in 2023, the partnership between Worldline and Crédit Agricole aims to provide innovative and competitive payment solutions to merchants in France. It has already enabled the commercialisation of offers for merchants who are clients of Crédit Agricole’s regional banks and LCL. Moreover, the combination of Worldline’s acceptance solutions with Crédit Agricole’s acquiring solutions has allowed the two groups to win a significant number of tenders from large merchants over the past two years.

This transaction does not materially affect the financial trajectory communicated by Worldline on 25 February 2026 as part of its annual results announcement. Moreover, this transaction has no significant impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.’s financial ratios and on the financial trajectory presented in its ACT 2028 strategic plan.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Chief Executive Officer of Worldline, says: "Our collaboration with Crédit Agricole is evolving from an equity-based model to a commercial partnership, with the same ambition to best serve the needs of Crédit Agricole's clients. This operation is part of the strategic refocus of our Group initiated in 2025. We remain fully committed alongside Crédit Agricole, a trusted long-term partner and reference shareholder.

France is a strategic market for Worldline, and we intend to continue pursuing our ambitions there, by continuing to innovate and roll out our offers in cooperation with Crédit Agricole, as illustrated by the joint announcement on June 25 of France’s first agentic payment transaction."

Gérald Grégoire Deputy General Manager of Crédit Agricole S.A., in charge of the Customer, Development, and Innovation division: “Payments are a strategic business for the Crédit Agricole group and a matter of European sovereignty. We will capitalize on the commercial momentum of CAWL started with the Worldline teams, and will continue to innovate to support all of our merchant clients. Worldline is a European payments player and a major partner of Crédit Agricole.”

ABOUT WORLDLINE

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is Europe's leading operator of critical infrastructure and payment services. With a presence across the entire value chain, the group offers its customers unique expertise in processing and securing their payments, thereby promoting their growth. Worldline is leveraging its 2030 strategic plan and its technological innovation capabilities to build the European reference payment partner for merchants and financial institutions. With over 1.2 million customers, Worldline achieved €4bn revenue in 2025. Worldline.com

Worldline’s corporate purpose (“raison d’être”) is to design and operate leading digital payment and transactional solutions that enable sustainable economic growth and reinforce trust and security in our societies. Worldline makes them environmentally friendly, widely accessible, and supports social transformation.

ABOUT CRÉDIT AGRICOLE GROUP

Crédit Agricole, the world’s 10th largest bank (The Banker 2025), is the leading financier of the French economy and one of Europe’s foremost banking groups. Present in 46 countries, it is the leader in retail banking in Europe, the leading European asset manager, the leading bancassurance group in Europe, and the third-largest European player in project finance.

Built on its strong cooperative and mutual roots, its 160,000 employees and the 27,165 directors of its Local and Regional Banks, the Crédit Agricole is a responsible and responsive bank serving 55 million customers and 12,3 million mutual shareholders.

Thanks to its universal customer-focused retail banking model – based on the cooperation between its retail banks and their related business lines –, the Crédit Agricole supports its customers’ projects in France and around the world: day-to-day banking, home loans, consumer finance, savings, insurances, asset management, real estate, leasing and factoring, and corporate and investment banking.

Crédit Agricole also stands out for its dynamic, innovative corporate social responsibility policy, for the benefit of the economy. This policy is based on a pragmatic approach which permeates across the Group and engages each employee.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

INVESTOR RELATIONS CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Cécile Mouton + 33 1 57 72 86 79 cecile.mouton@credit-agricole-sa.fr Investisseurs institutionnels investor.relations@credit-agricole-sa.fr Actionnaires individuels + 33 8 00 00 07 77 relation@actionnaires.credit-agricole.com

PRESS CONTACTS

Olivier Tassain

Mathilde Durand

Tristan Gobit

Bénédicte Gouvert +33 6 75 90 26 66

+33 6 25 94 01 98

+33 6 11 75 07 38

+33 1 49 53 43 64



olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr

mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr

tristan.gobit@credit-agricole-sa.fr

benedicte.gouvert@ca-fnca.fr

WORLDLINE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

César Zeitouni

E cesar.zeitouni@worldline.com

Peter Farren

E peter.farren@worldline.com

COMMUNICATION

Hélène Carlander

E helene.carlander@worldline.com

Virginie Bonnet

E virginie.bonnet@worldline.com

Or

Antoine Denry / Wandrille Clermontel

E teamworldline@taddeo.fr

Attachment