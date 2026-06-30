Johnson Fistel Investigates Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

If you purchased Unicycive securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

Click Here to Join the Investigation

For more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On June 30, 2026, Unicycive announced that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter regarding the resubmitted OLC NDA. The Company disclosed that the CRL was based on the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies identified in the prior June 2025 CRL. Unicycive also stated that it understands the FDA had not yet conducted its inspection of the third-party manufacturing vendor as part of the review process for the resubmitted NDA.

Following this news, Unicycive’s stock price declined.

In light of these disclosures, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Unicycive made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material information. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Unicycive stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com