Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa Attorneys Earn Multiple Honors in the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers Rankings

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is proud to announce that six of its attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 Florida Super Lawyers rankings, reflecting the firm’s continued commitment to excellence in representing individuals and families throughout Florida.

Fred A. Cunningham has been named a Florida Super Lawyer while also earning distinction among the Top 100 Attorneys in Florida, the Top 100 Attorneys in Miami, and the Top 5 Florida Personal Injury Plaintiff Attorneys.

Sean C. Domnick has been named a Florida Super Lawyer and has also been recognized among the Top 100 Attorneys in Florida and the Top 100 Attorneys in Miami.

Troy A. Rafferty has once again been selected as a Florida Super Lawyer, recognizing his continued excellence in representing clients in complex personal injury.

Gregory M. Yaffa has again earned recognition as a Florida Super Lawyer, reflecting his longstanding reputation as one of the state’s accomplished trial attorneys.

Nicole Kruegel has been selected as a Florida Super Lawyer, an honor recognizing her outstanding work on behalf of clients throughout Florida.

Matthew W. Sowell has also been named a Florida Super Lawyer, recognizing his commitment to achieving exceptional results for individuals and families facing life-changing injuries.

“Each of these attorneys has earned the respect of their peers through years of dedication, preparation, and unwavering advocacy for our clients,” Sean C. Domnick noted.

Troy A. Rafferty added, “While these recognitions are deeply appreciated, they are ultimately a reflection of the work our lawyers do every day on behalf of people who turn to us during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.”

The Super Lawyers selection process combines peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations to identify attorneys who have attained a high degree of professional achievement and peer recognition. Fewer than five percent of attorneys in Florida are selected each year, while the Top 100 and Top 5 designations recognize an even smaller group of practitioners.

About Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa is a leading Florida law firm dedicated to advocating for victims of mass torts, medical malpractice and corporate negligence. With a track record of holding powerful institutions accountable, the firm fights for justice on behalf of individuals and families affected by preventable harm.

Press Contact:

Natasha Diemer

Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

Rafferty Domnick Cunningham & Yaffa

Phone: (561) 516-5168

Email: Natasha@pbglaw.com