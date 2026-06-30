Serving More Than One Million Developers, Syncfusion Celebrates 25th Anniversary

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology provider of choice, today marks its 25th anniversary. The company launched in 2001 with eight employees and one software component and now serves more than one million active developers, supporting over 2,000 employees in the United States, India, and Kenya.

"Twenty-five years in, the question driving us is the same one we started with: how can we make things easier for our customers?" said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. "The answer keeps changing, so we keep building. What I’m most proud of, though, is the people who have made every one of these milestones possible: the developers we’ve equipped and the dedicated employees who’ve built their careers with us. To them, I say thank you."

The company opened its first international office in Chennai, India, in 2005, with its presence expanding to more than 1,500 employees across three locations in the city. In September 2020, Syncfusion opened an office in Kisumu, Kenya, where Jebaraj had spent years volunteering. The office began with four employees and now employs over 500 people in product development, technical writing, sales, legal, and account management.

Syncfusion shipped its first product in March 2002: Essential Grid, a single component for Windows application development. Within two years, the library had grown to 33 controls, earning the company a place on the SD Times 100. Today, Essential Studio encompasses more than 1,600 components spanning web, mobile, and desktop platforms.

Beginning in 2019, Syncfusion expanded from developer components into enterprise business software with the launch of the Bold product line. Bold BI and Bold Reports debuted that year, followed by BoldSign in March 2021 and BoldDesk in 2022. The Bold portfolio now covers embedded analytics, enterprise reporting, e-signatures, and customer support software, serving customers from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Code Studio, the company’s newest product, extends that work into AI-native development with an enterprise-grade integrated development environment (IDE) built on Syncfusion’s own component library.

Beyond its commercial products, Syncfusion has sustained a steady commitment to the broader developer community. The Succinctly series, a free ebook library launched in 2012, now spans more than 200 titles with over four million downloads. The Community License program, introduced in 2014, has delivered more than $1.9 billion in fully featured, fully supported software to individual developers and small businesses at no cost, with over 240,000 licenses claimed to date.

The company has been entirely self-funded since its founding; a point of pride. Twenty-five years on, the founding conviction has not changed: development should be easier, faster, and more predictable.

To learn more about the Syncfusion ecosystem of products, visit https://www.syncfusion.com/pages/syncfusion-ecosystem .



About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in the technology hub of Research Triangle Park, NC, Syncfusion®, Inc. delivers an award-winning ecosystem of developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Syncfusion was founded in 2001 with a single software component and a mission to support organizations of all sizes, serving everyone from individual developers and startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. Though its pilot product, the Essential Studio® suite, has grown to over 1,600 developer controls, its mission remains the same. With offices in the US, India, and Kenya, Syncfusion prioritizes the customer experience by providing feature-rich solutions to help developers and enterprises solve complex problems, save money, and build high-performance, robust applications.

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