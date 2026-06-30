Hennick & Company Partners with PAE Engineers to Support the Next Phase of the Firm’s Long-Term Growth

TORONTO and PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennick & Company (“HennickCo”) today announced it has completed a strategic partnership with PAE Engineers (“PAE”), a nationally recognized engineering and design firm known for its leadership in sustainable building systems, regenerative design and high-performance engineering.

For nearly six decades, PAE has helped shape some of North America’s most innovative and environmentally responsible buildings. With more than 450 engineers, designers and technical professionals across the United States, the firm provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineering, technology design, architectural lighting design through LUMA, and regenerative design consulting. PAE works across the healthcare, education, infrastructure, civic, government, aviation, and data center markets, with projects spanning many of the country’s most respected institutions and organizations. Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1967, and serving clients across the United States, PAE has evolved from a regional engineering practice into a nationally recognized firm with expertise in the most technically demanding and high-performing buildings.

“PAE has built a remarkable reputation by combining technical excellence with a genuine commitment to improving how buildings perform,” said Bradley Hennick, Managing Director of HennickCo. “The firm’s culture, leadership and long-term vision align closely with our own. We believe PAE is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from several powerful trends, including increased demand for sustainable buildings, growing infrastructure investment, healthcare modernization and the continued expansion of digital infrastructure.”

Christian J. Agulles, PE, President and Chief Executive Officer of PAE, said the partnership provides the firm with a long-term partner and ownership structure designed to support continued investment in its people, clients, and mission. “From our earliest conversations, it was clear that HennickCo was the right long-term partner for PAE,” said Agulles. “They understand that what makes PAE different is not only our technical expertise, but our people, our culture, and our commitment to building a more sustainable future. With HennickCo’s support, we can protect what makes PAE special while accelerating our impact: investing in our people, expanding our reach, and advancing the role engineering can play in creating a better future.”

PAE will continue to operate under its existing name and with its current leadership team. The firm’s employee-focused culture, client relationships and operating approach will remain unchanged. As part of the transaction, PAE’s leadership team and shareholders will all continue as significant owners in the business for the long-term, ensuring strong alignment and continuity for employees, clients and industry partners.

HennickCo will support PAE’s continued growth through investments in talent, geographic expansion, technology, and strategic acquisitions, while preserving the entrepreneurial culture, technical excellence, and commitment to sustainability that have defined the firm throughout its history. The partnership marks another step in HennickCo’s long-term strategy of investing in world-class architecture, engineering and consulting businesses serving the built environment.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. HennickCo was advised by AEC Advisors.

About PAE Engineers

PAE Engineers is a national multidisciplinary engineering and design firm specializing in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, technology, architectural lighting, and regenerative design services. Founded in 1967, PAE designs high-performance buildings and infrastructure that improve environmental performance, occupant experience, and long-term resilience. The firm is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, in the PAE Living Building, Portland’s first fully certified Living Building. PAE partners with clients across healthcare, education, infrastructure, civic, government, aviation, and data center markets to deliver technically rigorous, sustainable design solutions.

About Hennick & Company

Hennick & Company is a trusted long-term partner to the world’s leading consulting, advisory, and professional services firms. Founded by the Hennick Family and backed by permanent capital, Hennick & Company invests with a generational perspective, helping world-class consulting, advisory, and professional services firms thrive for the long term. We partner with outstanding leadership teams who retain meaningful equity ownership and day-to-day control of their firms, ensuring alignment among shareholders, maintaining stability for clients and professional staff, and safeguarding the distinct cultures that make each firm exceptional.