Extreme Heat, Fireworks, and Wildfires: A Trio of Asthma Hazards

Washington, DC, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As summer heats up, wildfires ravage the Intermountain West and Florida, and the nation prepares for celebratory fireworks, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) advises people with asthma to take steps to protect themselves and manage their condition.

“Summer can be a challenging time for the 28 million people in the U.S. with asthma," said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. "Common asthma triggers include air pollution generated from extreme heat, as well as from wildfires and fireworks. Monitoring air quality and creating and following an action plan can help people with asthma enjoy the summer season while avoiding these triggers."

AAFA recommends checking air quality at sites like AirNow.gov and PurpleAir.com.

When looking at the outdoor Air Quality Index, it's important to know what the color-coded air quality zones and values mean. Some people with asthma flare in yellow, orange is more likely to affect people with asthma, red is unhealthy and serious for asthma, purple is very unhealthy for everyone, and maroon is an emergency and affects everyone's health.

People with asthma should follow a plan to reduce exposure to asthma triggers during times of poor air quality. This plan should include:

Staying inside and keeping windows/doors closed

Using an air conditioner if you have one

Wearing an N95 mask outdoors

If you are an outdoor worker, consider wearing a well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirator when air quality is unhealthy

Skipping fireworks and finding a non-polluting way to celebrate – if there are fireworks being used in your area, stay inside

Having someone who doesn’t have asthma do clean-up of wildfire ash

Working with your doctor to create an Asthma Action Plan

According to AAFA, policymakers can take action to protect people from the causes of certain asthma triggers. For example, drought fuels wildfires and data centers with high water demands are being put in water-stressed areas. Local governments should consider long-term outlook for drought, wildfires, and impacts on health (especially respiratory health) when considering permits.

"Asthma episodes caused by air pollution can lead to increased emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and even death," Carver added. "People with asthma can use an action plan to reduce their personal risk and policymakers should take action to protect entire communities."

Learn more about the impact of heat and wildfires on asthma.



Press Contact:

Andy Spears

Senior Public Relations Manager

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

media@aafa.org



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About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and improving the quality of life for people affected by asthma and allergic diseases through support, advocacy, education, and research. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the first asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org.

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