CHAGEE Modern Teahouse Opens First San Diego Location at Westfield UTC

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAGEE, the fast-growing global Modern Teahouse brand known for blending premium tea craftsmanship with a contemporary hospitality experience, will open its first San Diego location at Westfield UTC on Friday, July 10.

The opening marks CHAGEE’s 10th U.S. location and introduces the brand’s first pet-friendly teahouse concept, a format designed to reflect San Diego’s outdoor, social and dog-friendly lifestyle.

“San Diego has such a strong sense of community, culture, and connection, all things that align deeply with the CHAGEE experience,” said Darrell Chang, Head of Marketing at CHAGEE USA. “We wanted this location to feel intentionally designed for the way San Diego lives and socializes – pets included.”

Founded in Yunnan, China, CHAGEE has grown to more than 7,500 teahouses globally and is helping shape a new generation of tea culture through premium ingredients, handcrafted methods and modern hospitality. CHAGEE’s menu emphasizes tea-forward flavors, highlighting traditional green, oolong and black teas made for modern day with notes of floral jasmine, stone fruit and citrus. Flavor profiles are emphasized by using CHAGEE’s signature “teaspresso” brewing method, which extracts tea with the precision and intensity of espresso preparation.



“Our approach to tea starts with quality and flavor depth,” added Chang. “We source whole premium tea leaves and prepare them in a way that allows every layer of flavor and aroma to come through. Every detail, from the ingredients to the brewing process, is designed to elevate the way people experience tea and connect over tea.”

In celebration of the grand opening, guests who visit from July 10 through July 12 can receive a complimentary CHAGEE pet plushie with the purchase of two large drinks, while supplies last.

About CHAGEE

CHAGEE is a leading premium tea brand known for freshly crafted, high-quality beverages. Founded in 2017, CHAGEE has transformed traditional tea culture into a modern lifestyle experience, leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative branding. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and cultural connection, CHAGEE continues to reshape the global tea industry.

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