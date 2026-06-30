Irish Foreign Birth Registration Applications From Canada Rose 46% in 2025, New Government Figures Show

TYSONS, Va., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foreign Birth Registration applications from Canada rose from 1,454 in 2024 to 2,123 in 2025, an increase of approximately 46%, according to newly obtained figures from Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

Irish By Descent obtained the annual figures through a Freedom of Information request. The figures span 2013 through 2025, allowing the recent increase to be viewed in a broader historical context.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Canada figures are based on applicants’ country of residence. The sharp year-over-year increase suggests growing interest in Irish citizenship by descent across Canada.

Irish By Descent is releasing the figures publicly following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s official visit to Ireland. Carney received a warm welcome in Dublin and County Mayo, where his paternal grandparents were born. The visit highlighted the longstanding historical and cultural ties between Canada and Ireland.

“Prime Minister Carney’s visit brought renewed attention to the depth of the relationship between Canada and Ireland,” Irish By Descent said in a statement. “These newly obtained figures provide another indication of growing interest in Irish citizenship by descent across Canada.”

Foreign Birth Registration is a process through which some people born outside Ireland may pursue Irish citizenship based on their ancestry. Once a person is entered onto Ireland’s Foreign Births Register, they become an Irish citizen and may apply for an Irish passport.

Irish citizens have the right to live and work in Ireland and throughout the European Union.

The complete Canada-specific annual figures and accompanying chart are available on the Irish By Descent website. Journalists and other members of the media may request supporting materials, including the official response letter provided to Irish By Descent by Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs, by emailing outreach@irishbydescent.com.

About Irish By Descent

Irish By Descent, LLC is an online education company based in the Washington, D.C. area. The company provides practical guidance on Foreign Birth Registration and related genealogy research. Irish By Descent, LLC is not affiliated with the Government of Ireland or any Irish government agency. For more information, visit IrishByDescent.com.

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